Less for firefighters, more for police: Vancouver council approves divisive budget tweaks
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim's majority on council has voted to give the fire department $1 million less funding than recommended in next year's budget – while giving the police $2.1 million more.
The initial tinkering with the 2024 budget for first responders came via amendments introduced by the mayor's ABC party and opposed by the opposition councillors at Tuesday's meeting.
"I think it sends a signal to (Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services) that they're still on the back burner, no pun intended," Green party Coun. Pete Fry told CTV News.
"I think this is a pretty clear signal of where their priorities lie."
Staff's draft budget recommended a 7.6 per cent increase in funding to VFRS' net operating budget, which worked out to a bump of $12,543,000. Council voted to reduce that amount by $1 million, saying the lower amount essentially prorates the cost of hiring new personnel to account for the fact that new recruits won’t start working on Jan. 1 of next year.
The move came after Sim brought forward an amendment that adjusted a number of line items in the budget to decrease the total spending by $2.5 million.
The decision was opposed by the non-ABC councillors, who cited a record-breaking number of calls to respond to fires and overdoses and high levels of firefighter burnout, characterizing the move as giving the critical service less money at a time when the department is under more pressure than ever.
The ABC councillors pushed back, saying that the decreased funding still represents a significant annual increase. The adjusted amount brings the total amount to $175,597,000 – an increase from last year of seven per cent.
VFRS said last month that calls are up 25 per cent compared to 2022, and that calls to the department have doubled since 2019.
“We’re sitting at over 68,000 calls already this year which is more than any other year and we’re not even finished December yet,” Chief Karen Fry told CTV News.
Fry said despite not receiving the full, reccomended amount, she supports council’s decision.
“We’re really happy with it, actually. We’re grateful they’re making public safety a priority,” said Fry, adding that the fire department is focused on the hiring of more firefighters to address soaring demand, brunout, and upcoming retirements.
In a separate amendment, ABC Coun. Brian Montague, who is a former officer with the Vancouver Police Department, proposed giving the force $2.1 million more than the $30,065,000 proposed in the draft. That works out to a year-over-year percentage increase of 8.5 per cent, higher than the 7.9 per cent that was recommended
The increase is to be funded by the savings in Sim's earlier amendment, Montague confirmed.
The bump brings the VPD's net operating budget up to $411,833,000 per year but is less than the $6 million that the Vancouver Police Board asked for, a move the ABC councillors said demonstrated fiscal responsibility and restraint.
“I’m very happy with it,” said Chief Const. Adam Palmer when asked about the budget.
The opposition councillors voted against the amendment, questioning why police were being given more money than the draft recommended while the fire department was receiving less.
"Policing still represents over a fifth of our budget, our operating budget. It's a significant investment and it continues to go up and there are some serious questions to ask," Fry said, noting that Sim's ABC party received an unprecedented endorsement from the Vancouver Police Union during a 2022 election campaign where the issue of public safety was highly politicized.
"The narrative that the mayor came in on – the public safety narrative, the Vancouver is dying narrative, the stranger attacks narrative – all turned out to be grossly exaggerated, if not categorically untrue," Fry continued, referencing a CTV News exclusive that revealed police data showed that the number of these crimes in the city plummeted in the lead-up to the 2022 election.
Sim's key campaign promise on the public safety front was to hire 100 police officers to pair with 100 new mental health nurses to exponentially expand the number of these Car 87/88 partnerships.
While 100 officers have been hired, the pledge on the health-care front was significantly scaled back – with council providing $2.8 million in funding for 58 workers, most of whom would work independently from police. In October, Vancouver Coastal Health said they would be hiring the equivalent of 14 full-time workers to pair with police – and that fewer than half of those positions had been filled by that point.
"Funding for enhanced mental health services" is mentioned many times in the draft but there is no line item that shows how much the city will spend on this next year
"There's nothing of substance," Fry said. "Certainly nothing close to the 100 nurse promise."
The changes to the VFRS and VPD operating budgets did not have an impact on the overall property tax increase.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kevin Charach
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada over Autopilot
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.
Liberal MPs, Israel's ambassador express 'disappointment' over Canada voting for ceasefire at UN
The pre-existing divisions in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus over the federal government's positioning on the Israel-Hamas war were thrust back to the forefront on Wednesday, with MPs expressing differing opinions on Canada voting for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.'
B.C. drug smuggler fled to India to avoid 15-year prison sentence: RCMP
Canadian authorities are asking Interpol to issue a "red notice" for the arrest of a Surrey, B.C., man who was convicted of smuggling cocaine into Canada but allegedly fled to India to avoid prison.
Ontario reversing decision to dissolve Peel Region
The Doug Ford government will no longer dissolve the Region of Peel.
NEW 'Stressed and devastated': Woman loses more than $7,000 to investment scam seen on TikTok
An Ontario mother hoping to invest money to help her son with autism said she lost more than $7,000 that she invested in an online investment platform.
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci reveals she was diagnosed with lung cancer
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci underwent a recent surgery for lung cancer. Micucci, who played Lucy on the CBS sitcom, shared the news of her diagnosis and treatment on social media over the weekend.
AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why
A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.
9 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza City ambush in sign that Hamas resistance is still strong
Palestinian militants carried out one of the deadliest single attacks on Israeli soldiers since the Gaza invasion began, killing at least nine in an urban ambush, the military said Wednesday, a sign of the stiff resistance Hamas still poses despite more than two months of devastating bombardment.
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in U.S. due to defective system
Tesla is recalling nearly all vehicles sold in the U.S., more than 2 million, to update software and fix a defective system that's supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties seek suspect after $20K in jewelry stolen from Langford store
Mounties in Langford, B.C., are searching for a man who allegedly stole $20,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry store.
-
B.C.'s chief coroner exits, frustrated and disappointed with government's overdose response
British Columbia's chief coroner Lisa Lapointe says she's a hopeful person, but she is leaving her office frustrated and disappointed. Angry, even.
-
B.C. drug smuggler fled to India to avoid 15-year prison sentence: RCMP
Canadian authorities are asking Interpol to issue a "red notice" for the arrest of a Surrey, B.C., man who was convicted of smuggling cocaine into Canada but allegedly fled to India to avoid prison.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in fatal Tuesday road rage incident
A Calgary man faces second-degree murder charges after a homicide that police say took place after a road rage incident in northeast Calgary Tuesday afternoon.
-
Family needs a new door after police go to wrong address during weapons call
Chantal Burr and her fiancée were sleeping around 5:30 in the morning of December 2 when they heard their dogs downstairs by the front door.
-
'Jamming it down our throat': Southeast Calgary residents fight back against social housing initiative
Residents in Albert Park/Radisson Heights met with city officials on Tuesday night to discuss a plan to build more affordable housing on the site of an old Calgary school, an idea that some aren't happy about.
Edmonton
-
'Blindsided': Owners of evacuated Edmonton condo receive bills for up to $12K
Residents of a north Edmonton condo building that was evacuated earlier this year due to structural concerns say they've received bills for thousands of dollars after a special assessment was done on the building.
-
Alberta girl wins world title in first extreme cowboy racing competition
Not even two years into her horseback riding career, a Leduc, Alta., girl has won her first world title.
-
49 kilograms of cocaine, ecstasy found in Edmonton bust
More than four dozen kilograms of drugs – worth an estimated $1.6 million – were recently found at a central Edmonton home.
Toronto
-
Ontario reversing decision to dissolve Peel Region
The Doug Ford government will no longer dissolve the Region of Peel.
-
'Get ready': Doug Ford teases beer and wine in Ontario convenience stores
Beer and wine could be coming to a corner store near you. In a video posted to X on Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford appears in an aisle of a convenience store, saying, 'We made a promise to you to bring beer and wine to convenience stores and grocery stores across the province of Ontario. Get ready.'
-
Driver posts video of himself going almost double the speed limit on Highway 401
Video of a driver filming his speedometer while going nearly double the speed limit on an Ontario highway has emerged. But the fact that the driver posted the video to social media himself has given police pause.
Montreal
-
20,000 tears in Olympic Stadium roof, says Quebec
The potential cost of replacing the deteriorating roof of Montreal's Olympic Stadium won't be known until the issue is studied in January, Quebec Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx said Wednesday.
-
Gerard Depardieu stripped of Order of Quebec after vulgar comments caught on camera
Following shocking comments captured on video and posted on social media, Gerard Depardieu has been removed from his Order of Quebec.
-
Quebec premier says students could be back in class by Monday, unions more skeptical
Quebec Premier François Legault says negotiations with teachers are going 'very well,' and said he hopes children will return to school as early as Monday.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Economic circumstances have changed': Manitoba unions calling on NDP to reverse provincial tax cuts to fulfill election promises
Manitoba’s largest unions are concerned the NDP government will be unable to fulfill its promises as a result of the most recent financial data, according to a draft open letter obtained by CTV News.
-
Charges laid after shooting of bald eagle in Manitoba
Conservations officers have laid charges against a Manitoba man for shooting and killing a bald eagle.
-
How Manitobans can watch the Geminids meteor shower
The Geminids meteor shower – known as the meteor shower event of the year—is expected to be at its highest visibility this week.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers' union says labour disruption is 'virtually inevitable'
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) says labour disruption is "virtually inevitable" after a lack of progress over five days of meetings with a labour ministry conciliation board.
-
Regina man convicted for murder in 1997 cold case dies in psychiatric prison
A Regina man convicted of second-degree murder for killing his brother has died in a Saskatoon federal correctional facility.
-
'Somebody knows something': Sask. community looking for answers after man's disappearance
A family is looking for answers 17 days after a Maple Creek, Sask. man left his home in the community – with no one hearing from him since.
Regina
-
Fatal crash near Fort Qu'Appelle claims 2 lives, RCMP investigating
A serious, two-vehicle crash west of Fort Qu'Appelle has led to the deaths of two drivers and serious injuries for several others.
-
After 3 proposals city council approves $102M Regina police budget for 2024
Regina city council approved the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) budget Wednesday morning by a vote of 9-2.
-
Regina man convicted for murder in 1997 cold case dies in psychiatric prison
A Regina man convicted of second-degree murder for killing his brother has died in a Saskatoon federal correctional facility.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP ask public to help find man wanted on provincewide warrant
The Colchester County District RCMP is asking for help from the public to find a man wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant in Nova Scotia.
-
N.B. offers two months' rent through new bank program
Some New Brunswick renters who need extra cash to stay housed will be able to apply to the province’s new "Rent Bank" program.
-
N.S. police still looking for man who went missing in September
Nova Scotia RCMP continue to ask the public for help in finding an elderly man who went missing three months ago.
London
-
London Public Library experiencing 'major systems outage'
The cause remains unclear at this time, but a “major systems outage” is impacting library services at locations across the city.
-
Passenger vehicle and semi truck collide in Huron County
OPP were called to the scene at the intersection of Donnybrook Line and Belgrave Road in Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday where a passenger vehicle and semi truck collided.
-
Should police resource officers be back in schools?
A consultant's report into the possible return of police resource officers to Thames Valley District schools will be discussed by the board next month.
Northern Ontario
-
Notorious Sudbury murderer faces new investigation in North Bay
North Bay police have confirmed that Robert Steven Wright is facing a new criminal investigation.
-
Attempted murder suspects in North Bay shoved victim into clothes dryer
A man and a woman in the North Bay have been charged with attempted murder after a victim was stabbed, beaten and shoved into a clothes dryer.
-
Toronto fugitive on the lam for two years arrested in northern Ont.
A 30-year-old man wanted for murder in Toronto was arrested Tuesday during a drug raid in Magnetawan, Anishinabek Police say.
Kitchener
-
'Shameful' and 'inexcusable': Justice denied for Fergus, Ont. woman after sexual assault case tossed out due to court delays
A Fergus, Ont. woman has lost all faith in the justice system after her sexual assault case was thrown out due to staffing shortages and courtroom closures.
-
Reports of Tesla driver approaching girls under investigation
Waterloo regional police are investigating three separate incidents where someone in a black Tesla approached girls. It unclear if the cases are connected.
-
Guelph house fire under investigation
The Guelph Fire Department says no one was injured after flames broke out at a home in Guelph.