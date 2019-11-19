VANCOUVER – Mounties in Squamish, B.C. are asking the public to avoid a popular area for climbers and hikers due to an unfolding police incident.

The RCMP provided few details, but said in a message posted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that there was a "noted police presence" near the Stawamus Chief.

They did not say what prompted the presence, but asked those nearby not to post photos revealing officers' location.

"More to come when we can," the RCMP posted.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as information becomes available.