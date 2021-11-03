Leader who co-chaired Indigenous committee for VPD, advocated for safety of girls honoured by UBCIC

Vancouver -

The Union of BC Indians Chiefs is paying tribute to a leader who worked at the local and national level since 1975 on multiple initiatives including co-chairing an Indigenous advisory committee for the Vancouver Police Department.

The union says Lillian Howard of the Nuu-Chah-Nulth Nation was a dedicated warrior who cherished and protected the lives of Indigenous people in the province and elsewhere in Canada.

Howard is also being hailed for her foundational role in supporting Indigenous women and girls and as an advocate for their safety as well as Indigenous rights and culture.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip says Howard became involved in the so-called “red power” movement in the 1970s and stood up for environmental, fisheries and justice issues that she continued to champion for decades.