VANCOUVER -- A lawyer for Huawei's chief financial officer says the United States acted in "bad faith" when requesting the extradition of Meng Wanzhou from Canada.

Mona Duckett told a B.C. Supreme Court judge in Vancouver that the United States “misused” the extradition process, calling its conduct “egregious” and “troublesome.”

In legal arguments in advance of the extradition hearing, Duckett told the court that the United States was “selective” in what it disclosed to Canada in its extradition request for Meng.

She says Canada relies on the good faith of extradition partners to tell the truth without “deliberate manipulation.”

Meng is wanted on allegations that she misled HSBC about Huawei's relationship with another company, putting the bank at risk of violating American sanctions against Iran - charges that both she and Huawei deny.

In July, Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes ruled against allowing new evidence in the extradition case because it did not “expressly” support Meng's claim that the American legal summary of allegations against her were unreasonable.

Meng has been out on bail, living in one of her multimillion-dollar homes since her arrest at Vancouver's airport in December 2018.

Her arrest has heated relations between Canada and China, and the arrests of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig that followed it are widely seen as retaliation by the Chinese government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2021.