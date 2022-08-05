Latest on the lifeguard shortage: Vancouver modifying outdoor pool schedule

Due to an ongoing lifeguard shortage the city says is affecting services "across North America," Vancouver is changing its pool schedules again.

The changes come into effect Saturday, the city's park board said.

"As a direct result of these shortages, the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation has been forced to cancel swim sessions, and on occasion, close facilities entirely," it said in a statement Friday.

There will be fewer swimming sessions available in the evenings at Kitsilano Pool on weekdays, and a reduction to morning and evening sessions on weekends.

There will be no 9:30 a.m. swim at Second Beach Pool, moving the first session of the day to 12:15 p.m.

For now the schedule isn't changing at New Brighton Pool, but there may be fewer people let in to swim in the evening, depending on staffing each day.

The board reminded the public that pools may not look busy at times where there's a reduced capacity.

"The number of swimmers allowed in a pool at any given time is not just based on the size of the facility, but also on the number of lifeguards available," the board said.

The board said it did try to prepare for the summer, hiring 152 lifeguards ahead of the season.

"However, the total number of lifeguards is down 30 per cent compared to pre-COVID levels. While 152 lifeguards may seem like a lot, this figure only reflects the total number of lifeguards in the system, and does not accurately depict the number of lifeguards available on a day-to-day basis to take shifts," the board said.

It continues recruitment efforts, and advises those who are interested that they could be making a starting wage of $30.81 an hour for the summer. They then get an extra 12 per cent on top of that, in lieu of a benefits package, bringing the wage up to $34.51 an hour.

According to the board, that's about $13 more than a similar position in Toronto would pay.

But the board said part of the issue is getting certified. Programs have been reduced or paused during the pandemic, meaning there's been a years-long delay for those looking to qualify.

