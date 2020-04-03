VANCOUVER -- The latest data on the spread of novel coronavirus in British Columbia will be announced at a daily news conference.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, will be joined by Health Minister Adrian Dix Friday afternoon.

The update will follow two sombre announcements in a row. On Wednesday, Henry announced the province's deadliest 24-hour period. Five people had died since her update the day before.

And on Thursday, she revealed there'd been six more deaths.

But Henry offered a glimmer of hope, saying it appeared B.C.'s increase in confirmed cases was much slower than in other provinces.

"This is our flattening of our curve," she said, but added restrictions currently in place still need to be followed, saying it was too early to "take our foot off the pedal."

She said previously she expects life in B.C. won't be back to "full normal" until at least the summer, and that another wave of the virus is likely.

Henry also announced Thursday that health officials are dealing with an outbreak at a high-security jail.

An American Sign Language translation of today's news conference is available on the provincial government's YouTube page.