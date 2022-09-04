Late season wildfires burning out of control prompt evacuation orders in B.C.

A number of out-of-control wildfires burning in British Columbia prompted evacuation orders in several communities over the Labour Day long weekend.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, there are currently five wildfires of note raging across the province with three of those in the Prince George Fire Centre and two others burning in the Coastal Fire Centre.

On Saturday, the Peace River Regional District issued an evacuation order for people in the Battleship Mountain and Carbon Lake areas due to the threat from the Battleship Mountain Fire which has grown to an estimated 10,500 hectares.

BCWS said the fire exhibited aggressive behaviour Saturday — and with wind gusts up to 70 km/h forecast for Sunday, it is expected to continue growing.

It’s currently about 50 kilometres west of the community of Hudson’s Hope which has declared a local state of emergency.

Several other areas in the vicinity of the fire have been placed on evacuation alert and the regional district says residents there need to start preparing now for the possibility they could be forced from their homes as well.

Environment Canada has issued special air quality statements for most regions in the eastern half of the province.

The Heather Lake Fire is estimated to be 400 hectares in size and is burning about five kilometres southwest of Manning Park Resort.

A number of areas within E.C. Manning Provincial Park have been placed under evacuation orders and several trails and facilities are closed.

The fire, believed to be lightning-caused, started in Washington state

The 20 hectare Fat Dog Creek Wildfire is also burning in Manning Park and the BCWS says it is visible from Highway 3.

“BCWS is working collaboratively with BC Parks and actively monitoring the fire. At this time, there is no requirement to suppress the Fat Dog Creek. Naturally occurring wildfires promote a healthy ecosystem and reduces ground fuels,” the agency said in an online update.