Large show of support for Ukraine at Vancouver rally

A spontaneous rally in downtown Vancouver turned out bigger than expected Thursday, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, between 100 and 150 people gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery around lunchtime. They held signs, sang the Ukrainian anthem and draped themselves in Ukrainian flags.

Sam Martens, a Ukrainian citizen who’s lived in Canada for two years, was in the crowd. He told CTV News Vancouver that all his relatives are in Ukraine.

“I messaged them this morning and they are reporting about bombings and they tried to, you know, escape the danger,” Martens said. “I came here (to the rally) to show the world I’m here, that I care.”

At one point, the crowd was chanting a call and response in Ukrainian. Martens explained: “The guy was saying, ‘To Ukrainian heroes.’ We responded, ‘Glory, glory, glory.’”

The rally was only organized on Wednesday night by Iryna Schyroka, president of Vancouver branch of the Ukrainian-Canadian Congress. She said she posted the plan on social media after watching the events unfold in Ukraine.

“I cannot just sit quiet and watch the news, it’s much better to sit up and do stuff and organize the rallies,” Schyroka said. “I was devastated, everyone was in shock.”

A donation jar was being passed around by members of the Maple Hope Foundation – an organization founded in Vancouver in 2014 to support people affected by the military conflict in Ukraine.

Denis Polishchuk with the foundation explained they were raising money for “non-lethal aid” for refugees and even soldiers.

“We’re raising funds for body armor, helmets, radio equipment, medical supplies, as well as funds to support those that will inevitably be displaced by the conflict,” Polishchuk said.

He asked anyone wanting to donate to visit their GiveSendGo campaign.

Another event is planned for Saturday and expected to be even larger. Natalie Jatskevich, president of the Ukranian Canadian Congress’ BC Provincial Council, is organizing that gathering.