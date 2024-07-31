Landslide along Chilcotin River leads to evacuation orders, warnings of 'unpredictable water flow'

A First Nation in B.C.'s Central Interior has activated its emergency operations centre and the local regional district has issued an evacuation order for more than seven square kilometres of riverside land due to a landslide.

The Cariboo Regional District's evacuation order covers 34 parcels totalling 7,269 hectares along the Chilcotin River, where a landslide was reported earlier in the day Wednesday.

The Tsilhqot'in National Government activated its emergency operations centre at "Level 1" and is "looking into the situation," according to a statement on the nation's website.

The nation said it had received reports of the landslide near Nagwentled, also known as Farwell Canyon.

"Please avoid the Chilcotin River area due to danger of unpredictable water flow," the nation's statement reads.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue said in a social media post that it was responding to "an injured individual and landslide west of Williams Lake" Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.