Lack of yielding, signalling among top frustrations for drivers using roundabouts: ICBC

Just one-third of drivers in B.C. feel confident navigating a multi-lane roundabout with yielding and signalling being top frustrations, a recent survey released by ICBC suggests.

The data, released Wednesday, revealed just 29 per cent of surveyed drivers are "very confident" using a multi-lane roundabout. More respondents – 57 per cent – were comfortable with a single-lane roundabout.

When entering a multi-lane roundabout, 37 per cent of drivers polled said they were confident knowing what to do. About the same number (38 per cent) were comfortable exiting. While inside a multi-lane roundabout, however, the confidence was slightly lower at 31 per cent.

ICBC says roundabouts reduce crashes by up to 75 per cent, adding it's important for people to know how to navigate them.

"It's really important to know where you will exit that roundabout before you will enter it," Shabnem Afzal, ICBC road safety director, told CTV News Vancouver.

ICBC advises drivers who are entering multi-lane roundabout to use extra caution and keep their eyes open for cyclists and pedestrians.

"I would say avoid switching lanes while you're in the roundabout because that's actually not a very safe practice," Afzal said, adding it's important to be aware of larger vehicles like buses and trucks.

"They may need more than one lane to go around a multi-lane roundabout," she explained.

ICBC's survey also asked drivers about their "top frustrations" while using roundabouts. The most common frustrating behaviour was other drivers not yielding appropriately to vehicles that have the right of way. A lack of signalling while exiting was also a significant frustration.

ICBC says more than $5 million has been spent on about 90 new roundabouts in the province since 2000.

The survey, which was conducted between Jan. 2 and Jan. 5, had 636 completed surveys out of a total of 801 respondents. Those who didn't have a valid B.C. driver's licence or had never driven through a roundabout were screened out (165 people).

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Yasmin Gandham