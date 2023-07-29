Labour minister directs board to consider imposing new contract or arbitration on B.C. port workers
Canada's labour minister says he is taking action to restore long-term stability at B.C.'s ports after unionized workers rejected a tentative agreement late Friday night.
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan issued a statement Saturday saying he had directed the Canada Industrial Relations Board to determine whether the union's decision "has eliminated the possibility of a negotiated resolution" to ongoing labour strife on Canada's west coast.
"If the board determines that to be the case, I have directed them to either impose a new collective agreement on the parties or impose final binding arbitration to resolve outstanding terms of the collective agreement," O'Regan said.
The minister's action comes less than 24 hours after the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada announced that its longshore division had "said no to the terms of the settlement," throwing B.C.'s ports back into turmoil.
"Today we call on our direct employers to come to the table and negotiate something that works for our members and the industry," the union said in a brief statement Friday night.
The union has been without a contract since March 31, when its previous deal with the BC Maritime Employers Association expired.
Negotiations on a new contract began late last year, but have been fraught, ultimately culminating in a 13-day strike action by the union.
That action ended on July 13, when both sides initially accepted a deal put forward by a federally appointed mediator.
On July 18, however, ILWU leadership announced that it had rejected the mediator's terms, and picket lines returned to B.C. ports.
That action proved to be short-lived, as the CIRB ruled the resumption of the strike illegal, because it lacked a 72-hour notice.
While the union objected to this ruling and promised to appeal, it ceased picketing and issued a new strike notice, before rescinding that notice and promising a membership vote on the deal.
Now, that deal has been rejected by the union's full membership, leaving the parties once again at an impasse.
EMPLOYER RESPONDS
In its own statement late Friday night, the BCMEA said it was "disappointed" to learn that union members had rejected the federally mediated agreement.
"ILWU Canada’s inability to ratify a fair and balanced recommended tentative agreement has left Canadians, businesses and the entire supply chain in a perilous state that has cost billions and will further hurt affordability and increase costs for Canadians," the employer said.
The union has not publicly discussed the terms of the contract its members rejected, but the BCMEA claims the four-year deal would have increased wages by a total of 19.2 per cent.
It also would have provided a signing bonus of $1.48 per hour for each employee and increased the "modernization and mechanization retirement lump sum payment" by 18.5 per cent.
The use of contractors for maintenance work has been a sticking point for workers in previous rounds of negotiation, as have concerns about automation.
The BCMEA maintains that it has worked to address these concerns at the bargaining table, and criticized the ILWU Canada's "erratic actions" over the last month.
"Regrettably, ILWU’s rejection once again leaves businesses, Canadians and all those who depend on a stable, well-functioning supply chain hanging in the balance," the employer said, adding that it "awaits further direction from the federal government."
"Canada’s international reputation as a stable trading partner has been jeopardized and it can no longer tolerate further ambiguity and instability to the nation’s supply chain network."
CALLS FOR BACK-TO-WORK LEGISLATION
While the BCMEA stopped short of openly calling for back-to-work legislation, other parties did so within hours of Friday's announcement.
"Enough is enough," said Goldy Hyder, president and CEO of the Business Council of Canada, in a statement Saturday morning.
"It is imperative that our political leaders from all parties work together to reconvene Parliament and pass back-to-work legislation without delay."
Bridgitte Anderson, the president and CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, also called for federal intervention "to ensure that our ports stay open."
"It is also clear that the federal government needs additional tools to facilitate lasting agreements when labour disruptions affect the entire economy," Anderson said in a statement Saturday.
Last time the union rejected the deal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened the "incident response group" to discuss the situation at B.C. ports.
This high-level dedicated panel of cabinet ministers and senior officials is the federal government's dedicated emergency committee that meets in the event of national crises or events that have major implications for the country.
The group is "responsible for coordinating a prompt federal response to an incident, and making fast, effective decisions," and has previously been convened to address the COVID-19 pandemic response, the "Freedom Convoy" protests, and Russia's invasion in Ukraine.
With files from CTVNews.ca's Rachel Aiello and The Canadian Press
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Labour minister directs board to consider imposing new contract or arbitration on B.C. port workers
Canada's labour minister says he is taking action to restore long-term stability at B.C.'s ports after unionized workers rejected a tentative agreement late Friday night.
Metro workers walk off the job as grocery chain closes GTA stores
The head of the union representing thousands of striking Metro grocery store workers across the Greater Toronto Area says members can no longer accept labour agreements that still leave them scrambling to make ends meet.
Canada's Liendo breaks own national record, wins silver in men's 100-metre butterfly
Canada's Josh Liendo won silver in the men's 100-metre butterfly with a Canadian record time at the World Aquatics Championships on Saturday.
Federal government struggling to get rid of millions of extra COVID-19 rapid tests
The federal government is sitting on a stockpile of 39 million extra rapid tests for COVID-19 and is struggling to get rid of them without chucking them in the trash, an internal Health Canada memo shows.
'Perfectly excited': Canadian scientists await first look at bits from asteroid Bennu
A group of Canadian scientists is awaiting delivery of an outer space postcard from the past.
A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Thailand kills at least 9 people and wounds scores
A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand on Saturday killed at least nine people and wounded scores, officials said.
What's the future of wastewater testing for COVID-19?
Wastewater testing became an important surveillance tool for COVID-19 spread early on in the pandemic. But it's unclear how long current levels of government funding will continue, and experts are calling on the federal government to create a standardized surveillance system for all of Canada.
Akwesasne: Death of Casey Oakes linked to migrant deaths, say police
Police in Akwesasne say a body found this month in the St. Lawrence River is that of a man connected to the investigation into the deaths of eight migrants.
Ontario bodybuilder with Down syndrome shattering records and stigmas
Kyle Landi is taking his passion for fitness and making history. In just seven months, the 23-year-old has become one of the only bodybuilders in the world with Down syndrome.
Vancouver Island
-
Labour minister directs board to consider imposing new contract or arbitration on B.C. port workers
Canada's labour minister says he is taking action to restore long-term stability at B.C.'s ports after unionized workers rejected a tentative agreement late Friday night.
-
Federal government struggling to get rid of millions of extra COVID-19 rapid tests
The federal government is sitting on a stockpile of 39 million extra rapid tests for COVID-19 and is struggling to get rid of them without chucking them in the trash, an internal Health Canada memo shows.
-
Investigators identify man whose body was discovered in Oak Bay Wednesday
Two days after discovering a body near a beach in Oak Bay, officials are identifying the 33-year-old man.
Calgary
-
‘Flip the Script’ art exhibition celebrates Calgary’s diverse history
A local art exhibition at Fort Calgary is showcasing the work of more than 150 artists on Saturday to celebrate the city’s rich and diverse history.
-
1 dead, 5 injured in fatal collision in southeast Edmonton
Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal collision that left a 21-year-old man dead and five others injured early Saturday morning on 17 Street in southeast Edmonton.
-
Folkies shrug off rain to celebrate musical legends in Prince's Island Park
The Calgary Folk Festival's first couple nights were a bit damp and cool, but there was a warm welcome for headliner Emmylou Harris Thursday night.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 5 injured in fatal collision in southeast Edmonton
Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal collision that left a 21-year-old man dead and five others injured early Saturday morning on 17 Street in southeast Edmonton.
-
Folkies shrug off rain to celebrate musical legends in Prince's Island Park
The Calgary Folk Festival's first couple nights were a bit damp and cool, but there was a warm welcome for headliner Emmylou Harris Thursday night.
-
‘Flip the Script’ art exhibition celebrates Calgary’s diverse history
A local art exhibition at Fort Calgary is showcasing the work of more than 150 artists on Saturday to celebrate the city’s rich and diverse history.
Toronto
-
Metro workers walk off the job as grocery chain closes GTA stores
The head of the union representing thousands of striking Metro grocery store workers across the Greater Toronto Area says members can no longer accept labour agreements that still leave them scrambling to make ends meet.
-
Driver dead after crash in Rexdale: police
A driver is dead after their vehicle reportedly crashed into a bridge in Rexdale Saturday afternoon, police say.
-
Pedestrian killed after being struck by impaired driver in Scarborough: police
A pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday night.
Montreal
-
Excitement, optimism as hundreds line up to ride Montreal's new light-rail train line
The opening of the Montreal metro area's new light-rail train network is drawing hundreds of curious prospective passengers to the city's central station today, many of them expressing excitement about the future of the transit service.
-
'Ghost skateboard' honors young Montreal man killed in hit-and-run
A vigil was held this weekend for Jacob Robitaille, a 21-year-old Montreal skateboarder killed in a hit-and-run earlier this year.
-
Three men shot leaving bars at Quartier Dix 30 in Brossard
Three men suffered gunshot wounds after an altercation between two groups outside bars in Quartier Dix 30 in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.
Winnipeg
-
Family calling for speedier investigations after assault charges dropped
One woman says she wants to see investigations into abuse allegations for people living in care homes sped up.
-
Liquor Mart strike extending into Saturday
Strike action for Manitoba Liquor Mart workers will continue this weekend.
-
This is how many claims MPI received from this week's storm
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) received well over 1,000 claims as a result of a severe storm earlier this week across Manitoba.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Foodtruck wars vendors feeling the pinch of inflation
The sound of deep-fryer sizzling has never been so expensive for Jacko Garcia.
-
Saskatoon woman loses $10,000 after scammers hijack iPad, trick her into withdrawing cash
A Saskatoon senior is out $10,000 after an elaborate financial scam, and she’s warning the public to be alert for this new type of trick.
-
Labour minister directs board to consider imposing new contract or arbitration on B.C. port workers
Canada's labour minister says he is taking action to restore long-term stability at B.C.'s ports after unionized workers rejected a tentative agreement late Friday night.
Regina
-
Regina police clear city hall encampment, 11 arrests made
Residents of the encampment at Regina’s city hall were forced to leave Friday afternoon as police began clearing the site.
-
'Shoppertainment' trend hits Regina mall with opening of new play structure, arcade
Victoria Square Mall is getting ready to open a new indoor playground and a massive arcade.
-
Man dies in home in Regina, police investigating
The Regina Police Service (RPS) are investigating after a man was found fatally injured at a home.
Atlantic
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continues
The search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
Missing man last seen tubing in Lunenburg County found dead
The body of a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen drifting down Gold River has been found, Lunenburg District RCMP say.
London
-
Pet owner charged after leaving dog inside hot car in Grand Bend
A pet owner has been charged after they allegedly left their dog inside a hot vehicle in Grand Bend, Ont., which prompted a rescue from OPP officers earlier this month.
-
Opponents push back against new nuclear reactors, as communities brace for growth
The announcement of plans to build as many as five new nuclear reactors at the Bruce Nuclear Station near Kincardine, Ont. has been largely met with excitement by the communities surrounding the sprawling nuclear facility.
-
Two people charged in connection to 'suspicious death' in Owen Sound
A man and a woman are facing multiple charges in relation to a homicide that claimed the life of a 47-year-old man from Toronto earlier this month.
Northern Ontario
-
Some Ontario drivers' insurance premiums will go up soon if they don't have this security feature
An Ontario driver was 'shocked' that his insurance company threatened to increase his premiums unless he installed a certain security device in his vehicle.
-
Woman shares story of being abandoned on a Manitoulin Island highway
An Ontario woman who was abandoned on the side of the road during a camping trip on Manitoulin Island last weekend by her now ex-boyfriend is sharing her story.
-
Canada-wide warrant leads to two arrests in northern Ont.
Two people from southern Ontario are facing several drug and weapon-related charges following the execution of an arrest warrant by the Kirkland Lake OPP and the provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad.
Kitchener
-
'Added stressor to university life': University of Guelph student speaks out following data breach
A student at the University of Guelph is speaking out over what she's calling a lack of transparency following a data breach.
-
Baby Parker’s death inspiring community change in Brantford 18 years later
A baby boy whose body was found in a Brantford park continues to motivate action in the city 18 years later.
-
Heavy rain, thunderstorms cause flooding in Waterloo-Wellington
A special weather statement is in effect for Waterloo region and southern Wellington County with heavy rainfall causing flooding.