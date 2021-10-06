Kraken takes the ice at Canucks' Rogers Arena for the 1st time

VANCOUVER -

The Seattle Kraken got the I-5 rivalry going as they beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 in their first pre-season game at Rogers Arena.

Despite the loss, the game gave Canucks fan a solid look at rookie Vasily Podkolzin.

The rookie was definitely the highlight and looks to be a welcome addition to the Canucks' young core.

Relive the game through photos from Anil Sharma Photography for CTV News.

The Vancouver Canucks played the newly created Seattle Kraken in Vancouver on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Anil Sharma Photography for CTV News)

