Komagata Maru memorial vandalized in Vancouver for 2nd time in 14 months

Police say they're investigating vandalism of the Komagata Maru memorial in Vancouver. Police say they're investigating vandalism of the Komagata Maru memorial in Vancouver.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener