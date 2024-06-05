Kitsilano Pool won't open this summer. Here's why.

Weeks after saying that Kitsilano Pool's opening would be delayed, the Vancouver Park Board has announced it actually won’t open at all this summer.

Repairs made during the off-season haven't been able to solve some of the facility's persistent problems, including the fact that it is leaking a significant amount of water, the board said in a statement Wednesday.

"The extended closure will allow staff to fully investigate the ongoing water loss and make the needed repairs to the underground piping and basin required to extend the facility’s useful life," the announcement from the park board says.

"Kitsilano Pool was built more than 50 years ago and is at the end of its service life, with many components failing, deteriorating, and in need of repairs."

A report to the park board in December of 2023 estimated the pool was leaking 30,000 litres of water every hour. Significant water leakage, the board said Wednesday, means the pool's chemicals can’t be balanced which makes the pool unsafe for swimmers.

The park boars initially said that Kits Pool would open on May 18 of this year, along with two other outdoor facilities. As the opening date approached, the board pushed it back, saying more time was needed to attend to "unforeseen repairs.

Due to the closure, hours at Second Beach Pool will be extended starting June 12.

"We appreciate your understanding and patience as we work to ensure that Kitsilano Outdoor Pool will available in future years pending a complete reconstruction of this cherished facility," the statement from the board concludes.