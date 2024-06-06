VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • King George SkyTrain Station set to reopen after repairs

    The SkyTrain is pictured in Burnaby, B.C. Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward The SkyTrain is pictured in Burnaby, B.C. Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
    Share

    King George SkyTrain Station will reopen Sunday morning after a weeks-long closure for repairs.

    Work has been completed on schedule, according to TransLink.

    "The work was completed as expected and included removing parts of the rail to replace two turnouts, mechanical devices that guide trains from one track to another. This replaced section of track had been in use since the station first opened 30 years ago," a Thursday statement said, adding that elevators and escalators were also repaired and electrical updgrades were completed.

    The Expo Line terminus was moved to Surrey Central during the closure, and several busy bus routes were impacted.

    In 2021, King George was one of 10 busiest SkyTrain stations in the region. It saw an average of 9,000 riders on weekdays, 6,000 on Saturday and 5,000 on Sundays and holidays.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News