King George SkyTrain Station set to reopen after repairs

King George SkyTrain Station will reopen Sunday morning after a weeks-long closure for repairs.

Work has been completed on schedule, according to TransLink.

"The work was completed as expected and included removing parts of the rail to replace two turnouts, mechanical devices that guide trains from one track to another. This replaced section of track had been in use since the station first opened 30 years ago," a Thursday statement said, adding that elevators and escalators were also repaired and electrical updgrades were completed.

The Expo Line terminus was moved to Surrey Central during the closure, and several busy bus routes were impacted.

In 2021, King George was one of 10 busiest SkyTrain stations in the region. It saw an average of 9,000 riders on weekdays, 6,000 on Saturday and 5,000 on Sundays and holidays.