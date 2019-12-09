VICTORIA -- Steve Thomson, a former cabinet minister in British Columbia's previous Liberal government, says he won't run again in the next provincial election.

Thomson led several ministries when the Liberals were in office, including energy, forests and agriculture.

He says in a statement that it's time to pass the torch to the next generation of leadership in his riding of Kelowna-Mission.

He says his service as a government minister, member of the Treasury Board and even his brief stint as Speaker give him a chance to pass on all he has learned to those who put their names forward to represent the community.

Thomson won his riding by more than 57 per cent in the last provincial election.

He was first elected in 2009 and then re-elected in the 2013 and 2017 general elections.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2019.