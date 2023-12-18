Kelowna man wins $100K on scratch ticket he got for his birthday
A Kelowna resident was recently gifted several scratch tickets for his birthday, one of which won him an easy $20.
Jesse Tanner thought that was it, but it turns out there was an even luckier ticket in the pile.
“(I thought) that’s the only one that I won on, and then we found (the) winning ticket!” he recalled in a B.C. Lottery Corporation news release issued last week.
Tanner won the top prize from the $100,000 Jackpot scratch and win ticket.
He called the BCLC and was told to double-check his win on the corporation’s app. “I checked the ticket maybe two or three times,” Tanner said.
He first told his family and a co-worker about his “overwhelming” windfall. “My family was pretty pumped and gave me high fives,” he remembered.
Tanner plans on putting his winnings toward a down payment for a new home.
The winning scratch ticket was bought at a Petro Canada gas station in Mill Bay on Vancouver Island.
According to the BCLC, the approximate odds of winning the maximum $100,000 prize on that specific scratch ticket are one in 800,000.
