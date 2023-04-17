Two cousins living in Kelowna, B.C., are bonded by a lot more than blood after scoring a $5-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot prize earlier this month.

Duc and Hoa Nguyen found out about their good fortune on Easter Sunday and decided to surprise their relatives with the news later that morning while out for breakfast, the B.C. Lottery Corporation announced Monday.

“They were all freaking out and nobody could finish their breakfast,” Hoa Nguyen said in the BCLC release. “They were all shaking with excitement!”

The cousins plan to travel to Vietnam to surprise other family members with their big news, and to gift these relatives with some of their winnings.

As fishing enthusiasts, the cousins also have plans to purchase a boat.

Hoa Nguyen, who also hopes to buy a house with his $2.5 million, says he and his cousin feel “blessed.”

According to the BCLC, the winning ticket was purchased at Orchard Park Mall.

Online, the corporation lists the odds of scoring the $5-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot as 1 in 13,983,816.