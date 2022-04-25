Kelowna council approves budget with property tax increase
It's about to cost a bit more to be a homeowner in Kelowna.
Council approved Monday a budget that includes a 3.94 per cent overall tax hike, which applies to the city portion of residential property tax bills.
This year includes a $7.2-million change in the city's operating program, which includes increased spending on the RCMP as well as "other working capital," changes to the cost of transit and to make up for a decrease in gaming revenue as a result of pandemic-prompted capacity limits.
According to the city's financial plan, the overall taxation demand in Kelowna has reached $166.2 million, up from $157.7 million. It's an increase of $8.5 million, or 5.4 per cent, and while some of that money will come from other areas, such as new construction, property taxes are being increased as well to help make up the gap.
That portion is one of several included in property taxes in the city. Levies are also added for the library, as well as on behalf of the province, the regional district and B.C. Assessment Authority.
According to the city, the increase means homeowners will pay about $86.47 more, based on the average bill, per year. The city did not provide specifics on what the average bill looks like before the increase in Kelowna.
Staff say municipal taxes cover about one-quarter of the city's operational revenues. Some of the money brought in this year will go toward water, wastewater and stormwater projects, while another portion of the funds will e part of the city's parks and public spaces budget.
Also listed as prioritizes in the latest budget are the addition of 11 new RCMP officers and advancing climate change initiatives, a news release announcing the property tax increase said.
The full, 638-page financial plan is available online.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
Interim police chief to 'Rolling Thunder' convoy: 'You will be held accountable'
Ottawa's interim police chief is telling the organizers and participants of the planned 'Rolling Thunder' event this weekend that they will be held accountable for their actions.
Elon Musk has an agreement to acquire Twitter for about US$44B
Billionaire Elon Musk has reached an agreement to acquire Twitter for approximately US$44 billion, the company said.
Student stabbed at central Alberta high school, 16-year-old arrested: RCMP
A 16-year-old is in custody after a boy of the same age was stabbed at a central Alberta high school on Monday morning.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Signs of 'absolute devastation and destruction' in Ukraine as Russia's assault continues
While many of the images of Russia's invasion of Ukraine focus on the destruction in Mariupol and the east, there are signs of devastation throughout the country, including around the areas around Kyiv.
Experts advise Canadians to consider personal risk before getting 4th COVID vaccine dose
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is strongly advising the country's oldest residents to get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but those who were recently infected may be left wondering how long to wait before getting their fourth jab. Here's what experts recommend.
Key interest rate could soon go up another half percentage point, central bank says
The governor of the Bank of Canada is signalling Canada's key interest rate could go up another half percentage point in June to help wrestle inflation under control.
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY attorney general
A New York judge found former President Donald Trump in contempt of court and set in motion US$10,000 daily fines Monday for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state's attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.
Melissa Lucio's execution delayed by Texas appeals court
A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter in a case that has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some jurors who sentenced her to death.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. police watchdog appoints first Indigenous civilian monitor after man killed by RCMP
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. has appointed Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Acting Chief Thomas George as the organization's first Indigenous civilian monitor, as the IIO reviews a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred last year.
-
Police say anonymous threat to Courtenay school was possible 'swatting incident'
Comox Valley RCMP say Vanier Secondary School in Courtenay was locked down Monday afternoon after police learned of an "anonymous" threat that was made towards the school over the phone.
-
B.C. police watchdog investigating two incidents on Vancouver Island
RCMP say British Columbia's police watchdog has been notified after two incidents involving officers on Vancouver Island, including the death of a man in custody.
Calgary
-
Council criticized about its priorities as public safety heightens following string of violent crimes
The former vice-president of the Calgary Police Association issued a blistering attack on the city's municipal politicians last week, saying city council is more focused on leaf blowers and birds rather than tackling the ongoing public safety crisis that has seen upwards of 50 shootings this year alone.
-
National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
-
Lucic riding into the playoffs in style
Milan Lucic has never been one to shy away from a little fun. When he got teased about wearing a cowboy hat that was too big for his head, he went one better, buying a black villain's cowboy hat. It went perfect with his western suit, giving Lucic the look of someone you wouldn't want to spill a drink on on a Saturday night visit to the saloon.
Edmonton
-
Student stabbed at central Alberta high school, 16-year-old arrested: RCMP
A 16-year-old is in custody after a boy of the same age was stabbed at a central Alberta high school on Monday morning.
-
Alberta house leader withdraws remarks from profane outburst; won't face sanction
Alberta government house leader Jason Nixon will not be sanctioned for comments he made during an angry exchange that included him swearing at Speaker Nathan Cooper in the legislative assembly.
-
3 dead in house fire northwest of Edmonton
Three people are dead after a house fire near Gunn, Alta.
Toronto
-
Top 5 things to know about the Ontario NDP’s election platform
The Ontario New Democratic Party unveiled their election platform on Monday, touting it as a plan “that works for people.” Here are five things you should know.
-
Video surfaces online of 'vicious' attack on two men in Brampton, Ont.
A video posted on social media captures the moment two men were allegedly attacked by a group of four men outside a bowling alley in Brampton, Ont. .
-
Ontario driver who killed woman and her three children apologizes for his actions
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters in Brampton, Ont., nearly two years ago told an Ontario court he was “deeply tormented” by what he did and apologized for his actions on Monday.
Montreal
-
Mom of slain Quebec boys in Wendake seeking compensation over alleged youth protection failures
The mother of two deceased boys whose father is accused of killing them is seeking $2 million from the Quebec government because she says youth protection services failed her family.
-
Quebecers under 60 can get a fourth dose -- but they probably don't need it, say experts
If you're under 60, you can get a fourth dose. But there's a good reason the province, and most jurisdictions, aren't hyping up this option too much, says an expert: they don't add much extra protection for most people.
-
Hospitalized Quebec woman, 83, wakes up with one ring missing and the other cut open
The woman, who has Alzheimer's, was admitted to a Montreal-area hospital wearing her engagement ring, but it wasn’t on her finger when she left.
Winnipeg
-
The areas of Winnipeg that received the most rain this weekend
The City of Winnipeg has released what areas in and around the city that were hit hardest between April 22 and 24.
-
Shrink wrap askew, X-Acto knife found at business after Balaquit’s disappearance, employee testifies
An employee at Westcon Equipment and Rentals told the jury in a trial for the man accused in the disappearance of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit he was asked by the owner of the business to walk through the building the day after Balaquit vanished.
-
Where Hillary Swank and Alan Ritchson have been spotted in Winnipeg
Hillary Swank, along with “Reacher” star Alan Ritchson, Nancy Travis, Drew Powell, Amy Acker and others are in the city filming “Ordinary Angels” and during production, the cast and crew have been popping up around town.
Saskatoon
-
Family of Saskatoon shooting victim says he was a 'loving soul' who helped others while living on street
The grandmother of a man killed in a shooting over the weekend says even though he lived on the street he always tried to help others.
-
Search continues for missing Sask. boy
The search continues for Frank Young, a boy who went missing nearly a week ago on Red Earth Cree Nation.
-
Saskatoon intersection reopens following sinkhole repair
One of Saskatoon's busiest intersections has reopened after a sinkhole formed last week.
Regina
-
Uptick in Sask. air travel expected as Ottawa loosens COVID-19 border rules
Members of Saskatchewan's travel industry are expecting to see more people catching flights as the federal government eases some of its COVID-19 border rules.
-
2nd suspect charged in connection to murder of Regina woman
A second woman has been charged in connection to the death of Peri Redwood, who was murdered in October of 2021, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
'Mother nature decided to have a fit': Carlyle recharges, cleans up after major spring storm
A blast of winter hit the southeastern portion of Saskatchewan over the weekend yet again.
Atlantic
-
18-year-old shot and killed in Moncton Monday morning: N.B. RCMP
An 18-year-old man was killed in shooting that occurred in Moncton Monday morning.
-
RCMP struggled to identify replica patrol car used by Nova Scotia mass shooter
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting is focusing on the RCMP police car the killer drove and the police gear he acquired.
-
Many knew of N.S. killer's replica RCMP patrol car but didn't report to police
A public inquiry heard today that many people knew about a replica patrol car owned by the gunman in Nova Scotia's mass shooting, but they didn't inform police of his activities.
London
-
'This isn't the first incident': London, Ont. business owners react after fatal hit and run
Business owners in the area of Adelaide Street and Nelson Street in London, Ont. are reacting after a fatal hit and run crash on Saturday night.
-
More than 150 people on strike at Tillsonburg auto parts plant
More than 100 employees at a Tillsonburg auto parts plant are on strike for the first time in the plant's 40-year history.
-
MLHU reporting more than 200 new COVID cases over the weekend
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 273 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new death over the past three days.
Northern Ontario
-
Real estate auction platform comes to Sudbury
'Unreserved' is a real estate auction platform that has come to Sudbury.
-
Wikwemikong police chief found guilty in sexual assault case
The Wikwemikong Tribal Police chief who has been suspended with pay since charges were laid last year has been found guilty in a sexual assault case stemming from a 2019 incident.
-
Crackdown on loud vehicles in North Bay leads to dozens of charges in just a week
Police in North Bay say they have laid 32 charges in the first week of a crackdown on loud and illegally modified vehicles in the city.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested for 2nd-degree murder after woman found dead in Kitchener home
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 44-year-old man for second-degree murder after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside a Kitchener home.
-
Vandalism and break-in at downtown Kitchener business leaves owner frustrated
The owner of a yoga studio at the corner of Duke Street and Victoria Street in Kitchener says she’s had to call police and repair companies three times in the past three weeks because her business has been repeatedly targeted.
-
Site of Kitchener homeless encampment slated for redevelopment: Region of Waterloo
People living at a controversial tent encampment in downtown Kitchener are facing an uncertain future.