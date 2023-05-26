Kamloops shooting victim has died, case now a homicide investigation, RCMP say

A woman shot in Kamloops Sunday evening has died, according to local Mounties.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was shot around 6 p.m. on May 21 at a home in the 800 block of Valhalla Drive, according to a statement from Kamloops RCMP.

She was taken to hospital, where she remained on life-support until Friday morning, police said.

“This is a sad outcome to an act of violence now deemed a homicide,” said Supt. Jeff Pelley, the officer in charge of the Kamloops RCMP Detachment, in the statement.

“Resources from our Serious Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Service Unit, General Investigation Support Team, Crime Reduction Unit, and front-line officers continue to progress the investigation.”

Police said they will not be releasing any further information on the case "to protect the integrity of the investigation."

In a statement earlier this week, police said they believed the shooting to be an "isolated incident" between parties "known to each other." No arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information or video related to it and has not already contacted police should do so, Mounties said. The Kamloops detachment can be reached at 250-828-3000, and the file number for the case is 2023-17869.