Kamloops RCMP looking to identify 3 people recorded near arson scene

Mounties in Kamloops are asking the public for help identifying three people seen on surveillance video near the scene of an arson last week.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, according to a news release from Kamloops RCMP

Officers were called to the 200 block of Tranquille Road in the city's North Shore neighbourhood for reports that an unoccupied SUV was on fire. Firefighters also attended the scene and extinguished the flames.

“Police believe the fire was intentionally set and are hoping to speak to anyone who witnessed or has information related to this incident,” said Cpl.Crystal Evelyn, spokesperson for Kamloops RCMP, in the release.

Mounties shared surveillance images of three people "police would like to identify to help further the investigation."

Police did not provide physical descriptions of the people shown in the pictures. One appears to be a shirtless man wearing a black face mask and carrying a beverage can and a black duffel bag. Another appears to be a man with a white shirt, red face covering and black backpack, and the third appears to be a woman with long brown hair, a white shirt and jeans.

Anyone who recognizes any of the individuals in the photos or has video recorded at or near the location of the fire should call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2022-19286, police said.