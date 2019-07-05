

A motor vehicle crash near Kamloops killed one person, sent another to hospital, and closed parts of Highway 5 and Highway 1 Friday afternoon.

The incident took place at roughly 4 p.m., near the interchange of the two highways. Kamloops RCMP say a white Toyota Prius collided head-on with a grey Toyota Sienna.

The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Sienna was transported to Royal Inland Hospital for further assessment.

Traffic on both highways was stopped as a result of the accident, police said.

RCMP says it is coordinating its investigation with the BC Coroners Service.

