

CTV Vancouver





A civilian sustained minor injuries in a crash involving a Vancouver police K9 officer and his dog on Sunday night.

Police said the officer and his service dog were responding to an emergency call when a minivan struck the officer's SUV at the intersection of West 12th Avenue and Cambie Street around 9 p.m.

The SUV's emergency lights and sirens were on as the vehicle approached and entered the intersection, police said in a statement Monday.

The lone occupant of the minivan sustained only minor injuries, and the officer and dog were sore but uninjured, according to the VPD.

Both vehicles were damaged enough that they could not be driven from the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.