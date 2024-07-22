K'omoks First Nation signs draft treaty with B.C., federal governments

VANCOUVER
    Officials with the K'omoks First Nation and the B.C. and federal governments have signed a draft treaty in a step toward the nation's self-governance.

    K'omoks Chief Ken Price says it was an "exciting, memorable, and emotional day" for the community on Vancouver Island as it marked another step toward a treaty.

    Price says in a statement that many K'omoks leaders have been part of negotiations over the last 30 years aiming to "build the best treaty possible."

    He says treaties are "the highest form of reconciliation between nations."

    The draft treaty must still be ratified by a vote among K'omoks members, and Price says the next step is to ensure questions are answered to ensure their community members feel they are making an informed decision.

    A statement from Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada says the initialling marks a milestone on the nation's path to self-governance.

    If the 351 registered K'omoks members vote to ratify the treaty, the statement says the B.C. and federal governments would then adopt it through legislation.

    The full ratification process is expected to take three years, with the treaty coming into effect in 2028, the statement says.

    The minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, Gary Anandasangaree, says the initialling "marks a pivotal step away from centuries of colonial policies."

    "After 30 years of negotiations involving K'omoks, Canada, and British Columbia, this treaty embodies transformative policy innovations crucial to advancing reconciliation," he says in the statement. "For Canada, achieving this milestone … represents a significant stride toward genuine nation-to-nation relationships built on mutual respect, partnership, and the full recognition of rights."

    K'omoks is the latest First Nations to sign a draft treaty with the federal and provincial governments, following proposed deals with the Kitselas Nation and the Kitsumkalum Band, part of the Tsimshian First Nation in B.C.'s northwest.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2024.

