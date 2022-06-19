'Just so wonderful': Vancouver family's homemade sailboat stolen, then found

Duncan McDonald poses in his Vancouver backward with his under-construction sailboat that he built with his two young daughters as a "passion project." Duncan McDonald poses in his Vancouver backward with his under-construction sailboat that he built with his two young daughters as a "passion project."

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener