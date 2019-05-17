

Krissy Vann, CTV Morning Live





Have you ever wondered what it would be like to surround yourself among living, breathing dinosaurs? Jurassic Quest has arrived at the Vancouver Convention Centre West building and we had the chance for a preview on CTV Morning Live. Jurassic Quest is your opportunity to experience the largest exhibition of life size, moving, museum-quality dinosaurs in North America.

Thanks to leading Paleontologists each dinosaur has been replicated with painstaking detail. This is a fun event for the entire family and it's also educational. You can partake in an interactive exhibit tour with a dinosaur expert. Once you've learned more you can test your knowledge at one of the science stations. There is even the opportunity to create your own plaster fossil momento to take home. You can unearth your inner palentologist and participate in a fossil dig. Who knows what you might uncover. Plus, there are fossil experts on hand who have brought along some incredible displays with fascinating stories to go along with each prehistoric find.

As you're traveling around the exhibit don't be surprised if you make some new dinosaur friends along the way. The baby dinosaurs can be a little mischievious since they are young and learning. They have been known to nibble a shirt and grab a baseball hat or two. However, it is proven that they still love attention as they get older. You'll encounter adolescent Dilophosaurus and Herrerasaurus who love taking photos, getting pet and simply just hanging out with humans tall and small. There are more than 80 dinosaurs to see and hear throughout Jurassic Quest and children can even take a ride on special animatronic dinosaurs. Everyone is bound to fall in love with their favourite.

Jurassic Quest runs over the course of the next two weekends from May 17th to 20th and May 24th to 26th.