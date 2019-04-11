

Meagan Gill, CTV News Vancouver





The largest life-size and moving dinosaur exhibit in North America is coming to Canada for the first time ever. Jurassic Quest will kick off at the Vancouver Convention Centre on May 17 and will run until May 20.

Organizers say guests will travel back in time as they walk through the Cretaceous period, the Jurassic period and the Triassic period during the four-day interactive exhibit.

It will feature dinosaurs that appear to be breathing and are true to size—giving visitors the opportunity to experience what it would have been like to walk amongst these gigantic creatures.

Jurassic Quest has over 80 realistic animatronic dinosaurs on display in its show. In collaboration with paleontologists, organizers ensured they were replicated accurately.

There will also be a variety of dinosaur-themed rides, a dinosaur petting zoo and a museum with fossils dating back over 60 million years.