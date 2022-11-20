Judge rules on case of B.C. pastor ticketed for violating COVID-19 restrictions
A B.C. judge has found a pastor in the Fraser Valley violated COVID-19 restrictions by hosting a service in 2020 – but stopped short of handing down a conviction and levying a fine.
Judge Andrea Ormiston ruled on the matter earlier this month, and the decision – which followed a four-day hearing in August – was posted online this week.
John Koopman, a pastor at the Free Reformed Church of Chilliwack was handed a $2,300 fine on Dec. 6, 2020. At that time, a provincial health order prohibited organizing, hosting, or attending in-person events and gatherings was in effect, which included "worship or other religious service."
Ormiston, when explaining her reason for not entering a conviction, noted that Koopman has launched a challenge of the order, arguing that "the law itself is a violation of constitutionally protected rights." The matter of the violation ticket, Ormiston said, will be revisited when that matter concludes.
"Pastor Koopman’s conscience dictated that he must continue to lead in-person worship services on behalf of the church and encourage others to attend, and in so doing he has violated the order by hosting an event," the judge's decision reads.
THE SERVICE
The court heard that a member of the local RCMP detachment attended the church on the Sunday in question because he saw a post on its website that led him to believe that a service was planned.
The officer himself was turned away at the door, but he told the court that he observed others entering. Roughly an hour after he arrived, he said he saw 39 people leaving the building. The officer's evidence also included a video posted online.
"Pastor Koopman delivers a sermon to people who cannot be seen but are at times heard singing," the judge wrote.
"During the sermon Pastor Koopman directly addresses the controversy of gathering in person to worship at that time. As he said then … coming together to serve God is a compulsion – a divine call that cannot be ignored or superseded by laws of the state. In Pastor Koopman’s words, "when we cannot meet together, we cannot meet with God.'
The judge found that – given the number of people in attendance, the video evidence, and Koopman's own testimony – there was "no doubt" an event occurred.
THE PASTOR'S ROLE
Koopman's defence counsel argued that the pastor neither organized nor hosted the event. The judge agreed – but only in part.
Ormiston found that while Koopman occupied a leadership role in the church, there was not sufficient evidence to show he was "personally responsible for organizing the event in question."
However the judge found his participation went beyond that of an attendee or a speaker,
"Liability as a host is different from an organizer in the sense that a host does not necessarily have to deal with the logistical planning for an event. However, a host in some way provides for the comfort and well-being of their guests even if they do not involve themselves with making the necessary arrangements," the decision reads.
"This is consistent with Pastor Koopman’s self-described role within the church. As he explains it, the role of a preacher is to meet various needs of those gathered. This support can be spiritual, or it can be quite practical in terms of welcoming and encouraging new members or providing for basic things such as food or gas for someone’s car."
WAS THE EVENT PERMITTED?
Koopman's counsel also argued that the event itself was not a religious service but rather could be considered a support group, one of the in-person gatherings exempt from the provincial health order.
The judge was not persuaded.
"While a worship service undoubtedly provides support to people, legislators have differentiated between these gatherings in the wording of the order. It would be an absurd interpretation of the legislation to include worship services in the meaning of support group," she wrote.
Further, Ormiston said that permitted events were subject to a number of conditions and that there was no evidence that the gathering on Dec. 6 had complied with all those requirements.
According to online court records, Koopman is next due in court Dec. 21.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Strike averted as Ontario reaches tentative deal with education workers
A school strike has been averted in Ontario as education workers and the government reached a tentative agreement late Sunday afternoon.
Toronto Argos face Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Grey Cup game today. Here's what you need to know
The Toronto Argonauts are set to face off against the two-time defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup game tonight in Regina.
'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank dies at 49
Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children's series 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,' has died. He was 49.
European World Cup teams to defy FIFA in armband standoff
In a tense meeting at the World Cup on Sunday, FIFA tried to end a standoff with European teams about wearing unauthorized captain armbands for an anti-discrimination campaign that draws attention to Qatar.
What Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario look like after being walloped by snowstorm
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm hit the region.
Day 1 at World Cup 2022: Controversy surrounds Ecuador’s win over Qatar; Opening ceremony dazzles
The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday. CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything you need to know on Day One.
Analysis: The income you need to buy a house in these major Canadian cities
A home buyer would need less income now to qualify for an average-priced home in a major Canadian city when compared to how much it was costing in the summer, according to new data from mortgage brokerage Ratehub.ca.
LIVE | Following live: Grey Cup 109 coverage from Regina
Follow along as CTV News Regina provides coverage and live updates from the 109th Grey Cup.
Qatar riot police push back crowds at World Cup fan zone
The fan zone set up in central Doha turned into a chaotic scene on Sunday on the opening day of the World Cup as tens of thousands of fans pushed and shoved against police lines to enter the venue.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. public safety plan includes focus on repeat offenders, more mental health teams
British Columbia's premier says a new public safety plan for the province includes more mental health response teams and an increased focus on tackling repeat offenders.
-
'Backpack Buddies' working to make sure children don't go hungry as inflation hits British Columbians hard
Whether it's produce or presents -- this December is expected to be much more costly than last year's holiday season.
-
B.C. senior releases first album of original songs at age 80
Emma Robbins learned to play guitar at age eight, won regional singing competitions at 10, and by 16, was earning fame across the Maritimes, performing on TV every week. Motherhood took her away from music, however, until recently, when she released her first album at age 80.
Calgary
-
'My worst nightmare': Alta. paramedic called to crash that fatally injured her daughter
An Alberta Health Services paramedic suffered the cruellest blow, when a fatally injured teenage girl in a motor vehicle collision turned out to be her daughter.
-
Dead horses in ditch by side of Trans-Canada
Officials say they are aware that several dead horses are still lying in the ditch near the junction of Highway 40 and the Trans-Canada.
-
Calgarians come together for transgender day of remembrance
Nearly 100 people from all political stripes, indigenous and LGBTQ2+ communities gathered at Contemporary Calgary on Sunday - to remember the lives lost of transgender individuals, on the national day of remembrance.
Edmonton
-
City, downtown business association call out comments made after tree announcement
The city and the Edmonton Downtown Business Association (EDBA) issued a joint statement on Sunday calling out racist comments made about Edmonton’s mayor and EDBA staff in the wake of the announcement of the city’s holiday plans.
-
Edmonton pharmacies awaiting shipments of children's Tylenol
Local pharmacists are preparing to receive shipments of children’s Tylenol after Health Canada announced on Monday that it had secured a foreign supply of children’s acetaminophen.
-
Pedestrian killed while jaywalking on west Edmonton street: police
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by two vehicles on 170 Street near 95 Avenue on Saturday.
Toronto
-
Strike averted as Ontario reaches tentative deal with education workers
A school strike has been averted in Ontario as education workers and the government reached a tentative agreement late Sunday afternoon.
-
What Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario look like after being walloped by snowstorm
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm hit the region.
-
Santa Claus Parade takes over the streets of downtown Toronto Sunday
The 118th annual Original Santa Claus Parade is making a live return to the streets of downtown Toronto today.
Montreal
-
'They killed him:' Family of Montreal man shot by police still seeking answers, two months later
The family of a 38-year-old man killed by Montreal police two months ago held a rally on Sunday to amplify their calls for answers. Ronny Kay, a financial advisor from Nun's Island in Montreal, was fatally shot during an SPVM intervention on Sept. 17. His family is still questioning the circumstances surrounding his death.
-
Parti Quebecois Leader St-Pierre Plamondon calls for his party's 'right to exist'
Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is now demanding his party's "right to exist" in the national assembly, saying he is reduced to demanding the bare minimum to do his job in parliament, beginning at the start of the next session on Nov. 29.
-
Montreal Christmas market season begins with $479,500 boost from Quebec
Quebec is shelling out just under a half-million dollars in support of the three biggest Christmas markets in Montreal The Ministry of Tourism announced in a news release that it is granting $479,500 to the Grand Circuit féérique de Montréal, which runs until New Year's Eve.
Winnipeg
-
'I grew up farming coffee': Couple brings Rwandan coffee to Winnipeg
A local coffee company is staying true to it's founder's African roots, while helping Rwandan coffee growers rebuild their industry.
-
Southdale fire caused by home appliance: WFPS
Fires crews are cleaning up after a house fire in Southdale Sunday morning.
-
'It's a dynamic space': The Leaf prepares to open its doors this holiday season
While temperatures in Winnipeg are firmly into the minus category, one new Assiniboine Park attraction is providing a tropical paradise to visit year-round.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Métis Nation bringing bison to Batoche
Two days of discussion between Métis citizens and elected officials wrapped up Sunday in the fall session of the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) at Prairieland Park.
-
Sask. RCMP seek public assistance locating missing man
The Turner Lake RCMP is asking people who live around La Loche, Buffalo Narrows, Turnor Lake and Dillon to check their properties for signs of a missing man.
-
Garbage fire set in vacant Saskatoon home causes $50,000 damage: investigators
A garbage fire lit in the dining room of an abandoned home on Saturday caused about $50,000 in damage, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.
Regina
-
LIVE
LIVE | Following live: Grey Cup 109 coverage from Regina
Follow along as CTV News Regina provides coverage and live updates from the 109th Grey Cup.
-
Here's what you should know if you're headed to the Grey Cup
As the kickoff to the 109th Grey Cup approaches, here’s what organizers want fans to know if they’re heading to Mosaic Stadium.
-
Regina man charged with robbery after vehicle theft
A Regina man is facing a robbery charge following a vehicle theft on Saturday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm warnings issued for northern Cape Breton, hazardous conditions expected
Nova Scotia’s first significant snowfall of the season is expected to take place in the Cape Breton Highlands early Monday.
-
Transgender Day of Remembrance marked following LGBTQ2S+ nightclub shooting
Ceremonies of remembrance are being held across Canada, and around the world, Sunday to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives to hate and anti-transgender violence.
-
Police investigating report of shots fired in Cole Harbour, N.S.
Police are investigating a report of shots fired in Cole Harbour, N.S., early Sunday morning.
London
-
Strike averted as Ontario reaches tentative deal with education workers
A school strike has been averted in Ontario as education workers and the government reached a tentative agreement late Sunday afternoon.
-
Approval to serve alcohol at 7 a.m. has World Cup fans, bar owners excited
The opening goal of the 2022 World Cup brought Diego Guetierrez out of his seat. The Londoner born in Ecuador was watching the first match with his brother Paul at Scot’s Corner in downtown London, Ont. Sunday. “Being in the first match is pretty awesome,” said Paul. “We get to inaugurate the World Cup.”
-
Snow squalls paralyze midwestern Ontario
Mother Nature has greeted midwestern Ontario with a vengeance this weekend, as the region has been paralyzed by snow squalls for multiple days, creating dangerous road conditions for drivers. Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce remain under a snow squall warning from Environment Canada, while local police urge drivers to stay off the roads if possible.
Northern Ontario
-
Strike averted as Ontario reaches tentative deal with education workers
A school strike has been averted in Ontario as education workers and the government reached a tentative agreement late Sunday afternoon.
-
Infectious disease specialist offers advice for when children should go to the ER
Children's hospitals across the country are grappling with a surge of patients due to RSV, flu and COVID-19 circulating through communities, leading parents to wonder when, if at all, they should take their children to the emergency room.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Kitchener
-
Strike averted as Ontario reaches tentative deal with education workers
A school strike has been averted in Ontario as education workers and the government reached a tentative agreement late Sunday afternoon.
-
Snowy weather, kid dragged by bus, best small cities: Most read stories of the week
A dose of snowy weather, a call for safety measures after a child was dragged by a school bus, and the best small cities in southwestern Ontario round out the most read stories of the week.
-
Frontline workers get front row to North Pole Express in Waterloo
The North Pole Express pulled into Waterloo Sunday and gave frontline workers a front row experience of holiday fun.