'It will make our life easier': Metro Vancouver couple shocked by $500K lotto win

The decision to purchase a lottery ticket has paid off for one Metro Vancouver couple who won the $500,000 Extra prize from the April 15 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Jeffrey Scott of Langley told the B.C. Lottery Corporation that he was relaxing at home when he "immediately froze" after learning he and his wife had won the prize.

Scott purchased the ticket with his wife Mari Volkaert, and checked it using the BCLC app.

"(They) didn't believe us at first," Scott recalled about the moment he first shared the happy news with family.

While they haven't decided on how they with spend the winnings yet, the couple enjoys working around the house, especially in the yard.

"It will make our life easier, that's for sure," added Volkaert.

The pair purchased the winning ticket at the On the Run in Aldergrove on Fraser Highway and 254 Street.

The Extra is an add-on option available with the Daily Grand, Lotto 6/49, Lotto Max and BC/49.

Matching all four Extra numbers gets a top prize of $500,000. The odds of winning that amount are approximately one in 3,764,376, according to the BCLC.