A Metro Vancouver mother is speaking out after her son with special needs was put into a "seclusion room" at his elementary school, a practice some advocates want banned.

Kaden Lee hasn't been to school in months after an incident that left the 10-year-old and his family upset.

His mother Judy says Kaden, who has autism, was reading in class in July when he was asked to switch to another activity. He attends Kanaka Creek Elementary, a year-round school in Maple Ridge.

When he didn't want to go, things became physical, Judy said Monday.

"He wanted to go back to his classroom. He was using his shoulder to nudge his way in because they were blocking the door, and five people cornered him," Judy said.

One of the adults decided to pick him up under his armpits and the boy was dragged to the school's seclusion room, she said.

A report from the school district on the incident says he was "transported to a location to calm down by two adults who held his arms and under shoulders."

The report, provided to CTV News, says an adult was present in the room with him to help him relax. Prior to being brought to the room, there had been multiple attempts to verbally change his behaviour, it says.

"I kind of felt scared," Kaden told CTV.

Judy says Kaden stayed in the room with his educational assistant for almost two hours before she arrived.

"All I can hear is my son begging, 'Please let me out, I promise I'll be good,'" she said. "It was handled horribly."

She says her son is not violent and has never been put in seclusion before.

District policy says physical restraint and seclusion should only be used in emergencies, where there is imminent danger to the student or others.

"We take great pride and are deeply committed to providing inclusive learning environments that are safe for all students," Deputy Supt. Harry Dhillon said.

Dhillon could not comment on the specifics of Kaden's case, but said teachers and other staff are guided by the board's policy.

But it's a policy some say should never be used.

"I think my first response was just frustration. Frustration that this was allowed to happen again in a B.C. school," Inclusion BC's Karla Verschoor said.

"There's so little accountability or reporting. It's concerning."

Judy says she wants the school to tell Kaden what happened wasn't his fault, something she says hasn't happened so far.

"As adults, set out a good example. If you make a mistake, you have to own up to it," she said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber