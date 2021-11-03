'It's not a costume': First Nations student mocked for wearing regalia to B.C. school

Vancouver -

The superintendent of the school district that includes Kitimat, B.C., has apologized to a student at Mount Elizabeth Middle Secondary after the boy’s teacher ridiculed him for wearing his traditional Haisla Nation regalia and cedar hat to class.

Alex Grant said his stepson Gregory chose to wear the regalia for photo day on Monday.

“The teacher when he got to the classroom had mocked him, and asked him, 'What’s up with the costume today?' in front of the entire class,” said Grant.

School district 82 superintendent Janet Meyer said she has apologized to Gregory, his parents and the Haisla Nation.

“A student at one of our schools in Coast Mountain School District had an experience on Monday that was very much not consistent with the beliefs of the school district,” said Meyer. “It’s an experience we don’t think any student in B.C. or Canada or anywhere in the world should experience.”

The district won’t name the teacher or reveal if he could face any disciplinary action.

“There is an internal human resources process that we are following, and that’s all I am at liberty to say,” said Meyer.

The superintendent sat down with Gregory, his parents and the school's principal on Tuesday.

“There is an investigation going on now that’s all they’ll say to us about that. The matter is in their hands and it’s being taken care of,” said Grant, who added an apology is not enough.

Meyer said the district knows it has work to do to regain the trust of First Nations students in Kitimat.

“We will work very closely with the Haisla Nation around this particular incident to put some structures in places that will help us be better," said Meyer. “All of the adults in that school are ready to listen.”

There is one message Grant wants them to hear loud and clear about the Haisla Nation’s traditional dress.

“It’s not a costume,” he said. “We take our regalia and our traditions very seriously.”