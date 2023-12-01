'It's going to have a massive impact': Removal of 160,000 trees in Stanley Park to cost taxpayers $4.4M
A combination of a tree-eating insect and extreme weather has taken its toll on Vancouver's crown jewel.
Crews are working to remove approximately 160,000 trees from Stanley Park that have been deemed dead or dying.
"It's going to have a massive impact," said Tom Digby, a park board commissioner.
"There’s going to be a lot of road closures, as we make sure those trees that are at risk of falling on the roads are dealt with, specifically; the trails inside the park will be closed one by one.”
The Vancouver Park Board says a hemlock looper moth outbreak has wreaked havoc on the park. One expert believes the recent dry summer has exacerbated the issue.
“When a tree loses its needles, and at the same time there’s a drought that lasts for months during the summer and the trees can’t recover, I think that’s why we’ve seen so much mortality," said Richard Hamelin, head of forestry and conservation science at UBC.
Hamelin says he believes the looper threat in the park has subsided for now, but that outbreaks occur every few years.
The park board has already started removing trees and replanting in impacted areas.
"Impacted areas will be replanted with tens of thousands of native tree species, including Douglas fir and western red cedar to support a more resilient ecosystem against disease and other natural impacts," the board said in an email to CTV News.
"$4.4 million is the estimate to take these all down," said Digby, adding that it might take "two to three years" to complete the job.
Digby says for now the cost is solely on the City of Vancouver, but the park board is reaching out to the provincial and federal government for assistance.
The hemlock looper moth – which is described by the federal government as a "serious defoliator" – feeds on coastal coniferous species of trees like pines, spruces, and firs. Tens of thousands of replacement trees will be planted, and some dead trees will be left in place as "nurse logs" which the park board explains are meant to stimulate the "regeneration of the surrounding ecosystem.
A series of road and lane closures have been scheduled for the Stanley Park Causeway and the Lions Gate Bridge to allow crews space to work.
"This work will require time and an extra level of care to minimize impacts, and we thank the public in advance for their cooperation as we work to protect this very beloved space,” the statement from the park board says.
A full list of dates and times for the planned closures is available online.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. assassination attempt charges 'confirm' Trudeau's claims about India had 'real substance,' former national security advisers say
The indictment of an Indian national for the attempted assassination of a Sikh separatist and dual U.S.-Canadian national 'validates' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations that the Indian government may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen as having 'real substance,' according to two of Canada's former national security advisers.
Bonnie Crombie wins Ontario Liberal leadership after 3 rounds of voting
Ontario Liberals have selected Bonnie Crombie, a three-term big city mayor and former MP who boasts that she gets under the skin of Premier Doug Ford, as their next leader to go head to head with the premier in the next provincial election.
Trump calls Biden the 'destroyer' of democracy despite his own efforts to overturn 2020 election
Former U.S. president Donald Trump on Saturday attempted to turn the tables on his likely rival in November, President Joe Biden, arguing that the man whose election victory Trump tried to overturn is "the destroyer of American democracy."
Search for runaway kangaroo in Ontario continues
The search continues for the kangaroo that is hopping around somewhere in Ontario after it escaped zoo handlers from a transport truck Thursday night.
What was a hospital like in medieval times? Researchers analyzed 400 skeletons to find out
In medieval times, hospitals took care of the 'poor and infirm,' but how were inhabitants selected and what were their lives like? Researchers analyzed 400 skeletons to find out.
James Webb Telescope confirms existence of massive dusty galaxy from early universe
New observations from the James Webb Space Telescope have confirmed the existence of a massive, dusty, star-forming galaxy which was first spotted years ago by a ground telescope, but was completely invisible to the Hubble Space Telescope.
Rocky planets may be able to form under more high-stress scenarios than previously known: study
A study of one of the most extreme, radiation-heavy environments in the universe has found that it might be possible for rocky planets comprised of water, carbon and other familiar molecules to form under far more intense circumstances than previously believed.
Teen girls are being victimized by deepfake nudes. One family is pushing for more protections
A mother and her 14-year-old daughter are advocating for better protections for victims after AI-generated nude images of the teen and other female classmates were circulated at a high school in New Jersey.
7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes off the southern Philippines and a tsunami warning is issued
A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck Saturday off the cost of the southern Philippines island of Mindanao and Philippine authorities issued a tsunami warning.
Vancouver Island
-
Police seek 'dangerous' suspect after home invasion attempt on Vancouver Island
Mounties in Langford say they're looking for a suspect who "may be armed and is considered dangerous" after a home invasion that occurred late Friday afternoon.
-
13-year-old boy and father targeted in Richmond double homicide, investigators say
Homicide investigators say the two people found dead inside a Richmond home Thursday night were father and son, and evidence gathered so far suggests they were targeted.
-
Hoopla expected to hit new heights as Sinclair's farewell game in Vancouver nears
Canada's lopsided 5-0 win over an experimental Australia side in the rain Friday at Starlight Stadium and the hoopla surrounding it provided a taste of what is to come in Christine Sinclair's farewell game at B.C. Place Stadium.
Calgary
-
RCMP warn property owners after theft and shooting near Linden
RCMP are warning the public about the danger trying to stop a crime in progress after a theft and shooting on a property near Linden, Alta.
-
Calgary woman dies when her vehicle hits power pole south of Airdrie
A Calgary woman died early Saturday when her vehicle struck a power pole near Airdrie.
-
Humane Society names new program after Rosco, a stolen dog who died
A new Humane Society program is being named after a dog that was stolen and later died.
Edmonton
-
Gun sighting prompts lockdown of West Edmonton Mall Saturday
West Edmonton Mall was locked down late Saturday afternoon after a shopper was seen with a gun.
-
'You can feel the excitement': Historic Italian Bakery reopens after arson
Edmonton's Chinatown warmly welcomed back a sweet Italian staple Saturday.
-
'It's awesome': Local ski hills open for season despite lack of snow in Edmonton
Ski clubs worked around the clock to get ready for skiers and snowboarders on opening weekend.
Toronto
-
Bonnie Crombie wins Ontario Liberal leadership after 3 rounds of voting
Ontario Liberals have selected Bonnie Crombie, a three-term big city mayor and former MP who boasts that she gets under the skin of Premier Doug Ford, as their next leader to go head to head with the premier in the next provincial election.
-
Here's what the new Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie promised
The Ontario Liberal Party has a new leader.
-
Canadian couple told new car cannot be insured in U.S. after moving to Florida
A couple from Montreal who recently moved to Florida fear they may have to sell their newly purchased vehicle after Toyota refused to provide them a compliance letter, a policy by some manufacturing companies that has seen owners unable to import their cars into the United States.
Montreal
-
Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge to be reduced to one lane each way for weeks: MTQ
Traffic on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction "for several weeks" as of Friday night, Quebec's transport ministry has confirmed. The eastbound portion of the bridge will be completely closed for about an hour starting at 11 p.m. Friday to redirect the lanes.
-
Hundreds demonstrate against Quebec housing bill
Several hundred people demonstrated in Montreal on Saturday to oppose Bill 31 on housing, saying it will weaken the rights of renters.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING Snowfall warning issued for Montreal, southern Quebec
Environment Canada has issues a snowfall warning for many parts of southern Quebec, including the Montreal area.
Winnipeg
-
'Winter is the fabric of who we are’: Winnipeg businesses, activities bearing the brunt of mild weather
Winnipeg is known for its cold and snowy winters, but this year, mild weather and stifled snowfall have made it difficult for businesses that need those frigid conditions.
-
'No Trespassing' signs now up at Lemay Forest
Advocates are speaking out after public access to a St. Norbert forest officially ended Friday.
-
Holiday Train stopping in Winnipeg Saturday night
The festive lights of the CPKC Holiday Train are set to illuminate Winnipeg's night sky Saturday as part of its 25 year anniversary celebrations.
Saskatoon
-
'Screaming for help': Saskatoon man injured saving family from dog attack
An evening stroll for a Saskatoon man and his three children quickly turned violent, when two Pit bull dogs aggressively approached and attacked them on Wednesday in the Holiday Park neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon business says rise in 'incidents' in Pleasant Hill reason for planned closure
The CEO of a financial institution that’s closing its doors next year says a rise in frequency and severity of incidents in the Pleasant Hill community where the building is located is the main reason for the planned closure.
-
'Every tool at our disposal': Lawyers submit amended application to challenge Sask. pronoun legislation
LGBTQ2S+ advocates are not backing down in their legal fight against the Sask. Party’s Parents’ Bill of Rights, submitting an amended application against the legislation on Friday evening.
Regina
-
'Every tool at our disposal': Lawyers submit amended application to challenge Sask. pronoun legislation
LGBTQ2S+ advocates are not backing down in their legal fight against the Sask. Party’s Parents’ Bill of Rights, submitting an amended application against the legislation on Friday evening.
-
'Full variety': Regina Farmers' Market going big for month of December
For the month of December, the Regina Farmers’ Market is hosting the biggest indoor market in its nearly 50-year history.
-
El Nino doesn't guarantee a 'brown Christmas' in Sask., meteorologist says
With the weather phenomenon known as El Nino expected to impact much of western Canada this winter, including Saskatchewan, one meteorologist wants people to know it doesn’t mean no snow and above-zero temperatures will be the everyday norm.
Atlantic
-
The 60th Annual Christmas Daddies Telethon nets over $600,000 for children in need
The 60th Annual Christmas Daddies Telethon continued its Maritime traditions on Saturday, showcasing various Maritime talents throughout the seven-hour show.
-
Dozens took to the streets of Halifax calling for peace in Gaza
Dozens of Halifax residents gathered under gloomy skies – a reflection of their heavy hearts. They are calling for peace as the conflict between Gaza and Israel heats up again following the end of a humanitarian ceasefire.
-
Police investigating report of gunshots in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of possible gun shots in Dartmouth, Friday night.
London
-
One dead, one in hospital after vehicle crashes into Lake Ontario
A man is dead and another is in hospital after a vehicle crashed into Lake Ontario early on Saturday morning.
-
Bonnie Crombie wins Ontario Liberal leadership after 3 rounds of voting
Ontario Liberals have selected Bonnie Crombie, a three-term big city mayor and former MP who boasts that she gets under the skin of Premier Doug Ford, as their next leader to go head to head with the premier in the next provincial election.
-
'Brings everyone together': Argyle BIA Santa Claus Parade draws thousands to east London, Ont.
Thousands of people lined Dundas Street in London’s east end for the ninth annual Argyle BIA (business improvement area) Santa Claus Parade on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
How to watch the 2023 CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon
Once again, the annual Sudbury tradition of the CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon returns Saturday, Dec. 2 and is marking a major milestone with its 75th anniversary this year.
-
One dead, one in hospital after vehicle crashes into Lake Ontario
A man is dead and another is in hospital after a vehicle crashed into Lake Ontario early on Saturday morning.
-
Sudbury Wacky Wings owner ‘heartbroken’ restaurant being expropriated, vows to reopen
While he’s a big supporter of what the city has planned for downtown, the owner of Wacky Wings on Shaughnessy Street says he and his staff are “heartbroken” they are being forced out of their location.
Kitchener
-
Alleged victims speak out after a Waterloo, Ont. man posed as a CSIS agent and scammed women out of millions
Several women have come forward claiming they were victims of a romance scam by a Waterloo, Ont. man. Police believe he allegedly defrauded dozens of women out of more than $2 million over 15 years.
-
'Start thinking in innovative ways': Cambridge councillor pushing for new idea to tackle affordable housing crisis
A Cambridge city councillor is calling for a new way to tackle the local affordable housing crisis.
-
Waterloo man considered 'armed and dangerous' arrested after police chase
A man from Waterloo, who was wanted for an armed home invasion, has been arrested following a police chase in Kitchener.