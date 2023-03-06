'It's beyond tragic': Family mourns B.C.'s Kiara Agnew, 23, after suspected murder in Mexico

The family of a B.C. woman who was found dead in Mexico on Friday is desperate to get Kiara Agnew's body home.

“It’s beyond tragic,” Kiara Agnew’s aunt, Katlyn Levesque, told CTV News from her home in Atlantic Canada. She says Agnew grew up in New Brunswick before moving to Dawson Creek, B.C., as a teenager.

“Everyone’s kind of in disbelief and what we want is justice for Kiara,” Levesque said. “We want her home. We want everything to come out. We want the truth to come out. We want whoever did this to be held accountable."

Levesque said she spoke with Agnew prior to her vacation.

“It was for her birthday. She was really excited for the sailing and snorkelling and visiting the Mayan ruins,” said Leveque.

She says Agnew, who was 23 years old, arrived in Mexico Thursday with her boyfriend. Her body was discovered on Friday at a resort south of Cancun.

Police from the Secretariat of Public Security took a man into custody after “a lifeless woman was found with possible marks of violence in a hotel located in the Xcalacoco neighbourhood,” SSP Solidaridad said in a statement in Spanish.

Police did not detail the suspect's relationship to Agnew. Mexican prosecutors say possible charges are being considered.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help cover the costs of bringing Agnew’s body back to Canada. The fundraiser has surpassed its goal of $20,000.

“Once we get the autopsy we can work on repatriating her to Canada,” said Levesque, adding there’s no timeline on when that may be.

Agnew's mother, Michele Levesque, posted to Facebook that her daughter's body will be returned to Dawson Creek.

“She was radiant, so full of life,” said Agnew’s good friend Sydney Taylor. “She was wise beyond her years. She loved music, animals and was a true nature lover.”

Agnew’s employer released a statement on social media in the wake of her death.

“All at Lake View Credit Union are mourning the loss of our teammate and friend, Kiara Agnew. This is a devastating tragedy and loss for our community. We send our love and faith to all others who have been impacted.”

Her aunt is asking for people to be mindful and respectful to both her and the suspect’s families.

“What we’re all going through is beyond tragic and spreading hate of any kind is not anything Kiara would’ve wanted.”

With files from The Canadian Press