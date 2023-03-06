'It's beyond tragic': Family mourns B.C.'s Kiara Agnew, 23, after suspected murder in Mexico

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calls for interference inquiry dominate House return, Trudeau to speak

Opposition-led calls for the federal government to launch a public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference in Canadian elections dominated the Commons' return on Monday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was not present to field these calls, but he has scheduled an unspecified 'announcement' at 5:30 p.m. ET in the foyer.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a keynote address at the Canadian Federation of Agriculture Annual General Meeting, in Ottawa, Monday, March 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener