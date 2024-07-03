'It's an event': Ping pong players in their 90s turn out for care home tournament

Residents of four Metro Vancouver long-term care homes gathered in Burnaby Tuesday with a trophy on the line.

After weeks of practice, the competitors – more than half of them aged 90 or older – grabbed their paddles for a ping pong tournament at the Carl Mortensen Manor Auditorium.

Dania Home hosted the event, and residents from Normanna Home, Louis Brier Home and Royal City Manor all participated. Each care home sent eight players, and medals were awarded to the top performers, with a trophy going to the winning home.

Leslie Torresan, recreation consultant for Dania Home, said the idea for the tournament came about after the facility got a new ping pong table for its residents.

"We knew that we had this big space, so we thought, 'Why don't we invite other homes and other residents around the Lower Mainland and make it a real competition?'" Torresan said.

Care home staff members and competitors' families were invited to cheer on the residents.

"It's an event," Torresan said. "It's an event to come out to the community, to see their peers and just really have a good time and have something to look forward to. Sometimes, in the homes, the day to day routines can be a little bit mundane, so this is an opportunity to come out."