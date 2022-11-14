Is this your puppy? Police recover dog from stolen Dodge pickup in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP are trying to reunite a lone puppy with his rightful owner after finding the animal abandoned in a stolen Dodge pickup truck Monday morning.

Authorities said the pickup was among several vehicles and tools stolen from a local business on Chief Louis Way.

The theft was discovered shortly before 7 a.m., and officers managed to track the 3500 Dodge Ram to a home on Pinantan Pritchard Road the same morning.

While most of the stolen vehicles and tools were missing, officers located the puppy inside the truck.

"We are asking anyone who has knowledge of ownership of this puppy, who appears to a Rottweiler cross, to contact us," Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a news release.

"The male puppy was wearing a red, harness at the time of his rescue and has been taken to a safe place until we can identify his owner."

Two men were at the home, but told police they had no knowledge of how the pickup ended up on their property – or of who owns the puppy.

Other stolen items that remain outstanding include three dirtbikes – a blue 2018 Yamaha, a red 2020 Honda, and a red 2019 Honda – as well as a white box trailer that has the words "Residential * commercial 2lb spray foam insulation" and the phone number "250-819-2991" written on the side and back. Authorities did not provide a description of the stolen tools.

Kamloops RCMP asked anyone with information on the puppy's owner, or the whereabouts of any of the stolen items, to call the detachment at 250-828-3000.