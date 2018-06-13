

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are searching for an inmate who walked away from a supervised work crew in Pitt Meadows Wednesday morning.

Michael Lund, 42, was reported missing by the Fraser Regional Correctional Centre at around 11 a.m., according to the RCMP.

He was last seen in the area of Southgate Road and Airport Way, just blocks away from the Pitt Meadows Athletic Park and Pitt Meadows Arena Complex.

Though Fraser Regional is a high-security facility, police said Lund is only serving time for property-related crimes. People living in the area of his disappearance weren't warned to stay indoors during the search.

"Schools in the area were notified as a precautionary measure but no school lock downs were initiated," Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk said in a news release.

The inmate was wearing corrections clothes – a red shirt, red pants and red jacket –when he escaped, according to law enforcement.

Anyone who sees Lund is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers immediately.