    Inmate taken to hospital after assault at B.C. maximum-security prison

    Kent Institution in the Fraser Valley of B.C. is seen in this file photo. (CTV) Kent Institution in the Fraser Valley of B.C. is seen in this file photo. (CTV)
    An inmate was taken to hospital after being assaulted at a maximum-security prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley last week.

    The Correctional Service of Canada says the assault happened last Thursday at Kent Institution in Agassiz.

    Staff assessed the victim’s injuries and he was transported to a hospital outside of the prison for treatment.

    “The assailants have been identified and the appropriate actions have been taken,” the CSC wrote in a news release issued Wednesday.

    It added that no staff members or other inmates were injured in the attack.

    “The safety and security of institutions, their staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system,” the release reads. “In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and take the appropriate measures.”

    The institution and the Agassiz RCMP are investigating the incident.

      

