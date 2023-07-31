Injured horse euthanized after event at Hastings Racecourse, 10 days after animal’s death at Deighton Cup

For the second time in just over a week, a horse has died after an event at Vancouver’s Hastings Racecourse.

On Sunday, a four-year-old gelding named Memorandum suffered an injury so extreme that a veterinarian decided the animal needed to be euthanized, according to the president of the Horseman’s Benevolent and Protective Association of B.C.

The organization represents all thoroughbred horse owners and trainers in the province.

HBPABC’s David Milburn told CTV News on Monday that, after speaking with the owner and trainer involved, it appears the fatal injury involved a hyperextension or dislocation of the sesamoid bones.

“What is certain is that it was an injury that the horse was not able to recover from,” said Milburne. “The humane thing to do is euthanize.”

He emphasizes that the death after the race on July 30 has no common denominators with the horse fatality that occurred during the Deighton Cup—other than the fact that the tragedies supervened events at the Hastings Racecourse.

On July 22, a three-year-old horse named Lent Me Twenty died in the paddock before competing in the third race of Vancouver’s version of the Kentucky Derby.

Milburn says the rider-less horse reared up—a natural action for the animal—and likely lost its footing before landing head first.

“The vet advises that the top part of the horse’s skull had multiple fractures and bone fragments…and believes the horse died immediately from the fall,” said Milburn, describing the death as a “freak accident.”

Last year, there were no horse fatalities recorded at the Hastings Racecourse.

“Sometimes, injuries occur in clusters—it’s tragic, it’s heartbreaking, it’s devastating,” said Milburn. “These deaths are impacting the entire horse racing community,”

He says all horses are examined by a veterinarian on the morning before a race to ensure they’re fit to compete, and the animals are also observed while on the race track.

“The persons dealing with the horses are very experienced, very sophisticated individuals who have worked with horses most of their lives,” said Milburn. “Their care is taken very seriously.”

Hastings Racecourse is closed on Mondays, and the director of operations was not available for an interview.

CTV News has also reached out to Bill McNeill, the director of B.C.’s Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch, for more information about the latest horse death.

This article will be updated if responses are received.