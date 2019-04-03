A group of Indigenous women has penned a groundbreaking report that documents the struggles they face living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

The report, “Red Women Rising,” features stories from 113 Indigenous women and 15 non-Indigenous women as well as recent data and recommendations.

“I think this report is very important,” said Sophie Merasty, one of the contributors.

“It may be an eye-opener for a lot of people because we are actually hearing the voices of women... Many of the women have experienced all kinds of oppression by the systems that are in place.”

Merasty’s sister, Rose, was killed in 1981. The man responsible had the manslaughter charge reduced to aggravated assault. He pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and only served 30 days during pre-trial.

“My sister’s life was not valued in life or in death. She was seen as a drunk, addict and all these other victim-blaming stereotypes,” Merasty wrote in the report.

She hopes that by sharing Rose’s story, she can help prevent the same tragedy from happening to someone else.

The report makes 200 recommendations and the authors would like to see the key 35 recommendations implemented immediately.

“This cannot be another set of recommendations that sits on a shelf that gets talked about as another report that’s come out, but that urgent action needs to happen today,” said co-author Harsha Walia.

The key recommendations include a call for more Indigenous women in all levels of government, funding for resources in the Downtown Eastside and free post-secondary education for Indigenous women and girls.

Later this month, the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls will release its final report. The contributors to Red Women Rising would like to see some of their recommendations considered.