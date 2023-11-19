Indigenous man's death in northern B.C. ruled a homicide

The suspicious death of an Indigenous man in northern B.C. last week is now the subject of a homicide investigation, according to authorities.

Mounties in Dawson Creek responded to a report of a suspicious death in the 600 block of 106 Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Police said they found a 37-year-old man dead inside the home.

“The investigation is in its early stages and deemed a homicide,” said Cpl. James Grandy with BC RCMP in a news release issued Sunday.

He added that the North District Major Crime Unit is investigating the death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.