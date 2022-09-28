Indigenous man, granddaughter who were wrongly handcuffed to make announcement in complaint against police

An Indigenous man and his granddaughter who were wrongly handcuffed outside a Vancouver Bank of Montreal branch will make a major announcement in their human rights complaint against the city's police department Wednesday.

Maxwell Johnson filed a B.C. Human Rights Tribunal complaint against the Vancouver Police Board in 2019 over racial profiling and wrongful detention.

In December of that year, Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter went to open a bank account at the BMO on Burrard Street. However, after suspecting them of fraud, a BMO employee called 911.

Two police officers responded to the incident and placed the pair in handcuffs. They were eventually released and the bank later apologized.

Few details were provided ahead of the announcement, but Johnson and his granddaughter will be joined by leaders of the Heiltsuk Nation and legal counsel for the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.

POLICE 'ACTED OPPRESSIVELY'

After the incident, the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner ordered an investigation into the actions of the responding officers and Victoria Police Chief Del Manak determined that no discipline was necessary. In investigations involving police officers, officials from other jurisdictions are sometimes called in to avoid the local department investigating itself.

However, last July, the commissioner decided to seek a second opinion, after deeming Manak’s findings could be incorrect. At that point, retired judge Brian Neal was appointed to consider the incident and any possible disciplinary proceedings.

In April of this year, Neal determined the officers involved "acted oppressively" in handcuffing Johnson and his granddaughter.

"I have found that the officers’ actions in arresting and handcuffing the parties was undertaken without reasonable and probable grounds," Neal wrote in the decision shared by the Heiltsuk Nation.

"I have found that no reasonable police officer standing in the shoes of the two officers could support such actions based on suspicion alone."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.