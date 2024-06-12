B.C. court releases dash-cam video from fatal shooting of teen bystander

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has granted the release of dash-cam video that captured the sound of the gunfire that killed an innocent 15-year-old boy during an alleged gang shooting in Vancouver in 2018.

Kane Carter has pleaded not guilty in the second-degree murders of teenage bystander Alfred Wong and alleged gang member Kevin Whiteside, and in the aggravated assault of Shaiful Khondoker, another innocent bystander.

Earlier this week the jury was shown the entirety of the heartbreaking footage capturing the final moments of Wong’s life.

The Crown played the video recorded by the dash cam from Wong’s parents' car to the jury during the testimony of his mother, Che Chan, who was in the vehicle along with the teenager and his father at the time of the shooting.

Chan, who also goes by Chelly, told the court they had gone to visit Wong’s older brother in Vancouver, as they did on a weekly basis.

She said they were traveling eastbound along East Broadway at around 9:15 p.m., when she heard loud bangs ring out.

In the video, you can hear Wong yell out in pain, as well as his parents' heartbreaking reaction.

Members of the media were granted an alternate version, without Wong’s cries, out of respect for him and his family.

The Crown said Whiteside, who investigators believe was in the area to kill a rival gang member dining at nearby restaurant, was shot twice.

Carter has made several admissions, including that he flew to the Lower Mainland from Ontario a few months before the incident, and flew back to Toronto a week after.

Another is that a black Pontiac van was parked near the scene of the shooting the night it happened. The Crown said the van will be a key part of its case.

The trial is expected to continue Thursday.