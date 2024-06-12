Wreck Beach petition decries 'herds of men' making nude users uncomfortable

The current layout of logs lining Vancouver's Wreck Beach has resulted in less privacy – and more looky-loos – at the popular clothing-optional sunbathing destination, according to a new petition.

The regional government revamped the log placement in 2022, removing some smaller logs and rearranging larger ones to create more open space, which has meant less cover for the nudists who frequent the beach.

The petition argues that has led a host of "voyeuristic behaviour."

"Herds of men in city clothing are coming to the beach, intimidating visitors, and filming women and children," reads the petition, which had been signed more than 800 times as of Wednesday.

"Correcting the mistake of removing the larger logs and safe spaces is a simple and effective answer."

The organizer also accused Metro Vancouver of implementing the changes without consulting the community, and urged officials to "engage genuinely" with beachgoers going forward.

Asked whether the government might bring back the old log layout, Metro Vancouver noted that the new placement was decided on the advice of emergency crews.

In a statement, Metro Vancouver said the logs were "rearranged in a way that provides more open space for the public to enjoy the beach, makes it easier to move around, clears sightlines for park patrols and closing sweeps, and ensures that emergency responders have wide pathways and ample room to do their work."

Crews have always removed some logs and other debris from winter storms on an annual basis, to prevent fire and safety hazards. The largest logs are still left behind, but in the new arrangement, according to Metro Vancouver.

One 68-year-old beach user who signed the petition agreed the amount of voyeurism has increased since officials removed some of the privacy cover available to nude visitors.

"There has been a noticeable shift in the disrespect of some who go to this beach," she commented on the Change.org petition. "The women and children there are NOT to be a source of entertainment for those looking for a peep show. PLEASE protect our safety and privacy."

Wreck Beach has long been a beloved spot for local and international naturalists, and earlier this year topped a ranking of urban nude beaches from around the world.

The ranking described the beach – located near the University of British Columbia's main campus – as a "nude oasis," partly because of its remote location.

"Canada's largest nude beach feels like it is a million miles away from civilization," reads the ranking from Nude Beach Map. "Eagles soar above the beach and the outlook towards Vancouver Island is completely devoid of buildings or houses."