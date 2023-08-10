In-N-Out pop-up coming to Metro Vancouver for 1 day next month

A beloved U.S. burger chain will be available in Metro Vancouver for one day only next month, organizers of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In confirmed Wednesday.

In-N-Out Burger is returning to the annual mixed car show, which is happening in downtown Aldergrove on Sept. 9.

“We can’t wait to welcome our friends from (In-N-Out) to the 2023 Cruise-In,” wrote organizers on Instagram.

The pop-up will be located near the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 265 at 26607 Fraser Highway.

Tickets are required to order from this special menu and will go on sale at 8 a.m. on the day of the Cruise-In, with a limit of four per customer. They usually sell out by 11 a.m., organizers say, but people will be able to pick up their orders until 2 p.m.

Each ticket includes a burger, bag of chips and a soft drink, according to organizers, who could not confirm the cost when asked Thursday.

In-N-Out enthusiasts are being warned not to fall for scams; there won’t be presales, so any online posts selling tickets head of Sept. 9 will be fake.

The Cruise-In itself costs $30 to attend. It’s described online as one of the largest mixed car shows in the country and as “Western Canada’s best attended charity event.”