Impaired driving blamed after 2 drivers crash into trees in Vancouver

Two drivers crashed into trees Monday morning in Vancouver, and authorities believe impairment was a factor in both collisions.

The Vancouver Police Department said the first driver lost control at the 1st Avenue onramp to Highway 1 in the early morning hours.

"Their passenger went to the hospital with minor injuries," the VPD Traffic Section wrote on Twitter. "The driver blew well over the legal limit and has been charged with impaired driving."

A picture of the accident scene shows extensive damage to the front drivers side of the vehicle.

Another motorist downed a tree later on Labour Day morning. Authorities said that driver is suspected of being impaired by drugs.

"Luckily, there were no passengers and no one was injured," the VPD Traffic Section said.

An average of 65 people die in crashes involving impaired driving every year in British Columbia, according to ICBC statistics. The majority of those crashes happen on the weekend.