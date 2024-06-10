VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • IIO called in after crash involving VPD vehicles

    Investigators from B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office are seen in this file photo from the IIO. Investigators from B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office are seen in this file photo from the IIO.
    B.C.'s police watchdog has been called in to investigate a crash that left a suspect seriously injured in Vancouver.

    Last Friday, around 1:30 a.m., members of the Vancouver Police Department attempted to stop a stolen vehicle near Cambie Street and West 35th Avenue, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. The IIO refers to people injured or killed in police-involved incidents as the "affected person" or "AP."

    "A collision then took place involving two police vehicles and the vehicle being driven by AP," a media release from the IIO says.

    "The AP sustained an injury to one arm during the interaction and was arrested. A passenger in the AP’s vehicle was not hurt."

    The IIO is aksing witnesses or anyone with video of the incident to contact them by calling 1-855-446-847.

    The agency investigates all police-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

