IIO called in after crash involving VPD vehicles

B.C.'s police watchdog has been called in to investigate a crash that left a suspect seriously injured in Vancouver.

Last Friday, around 1:30 a.m., members of the Vancouver Police Department attempted to stop a stolen vehicle near Cambie Street and West 35th Avenue, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. The IIO refers to people injured or killed in police-involved incidents as the "affected person" or "AP."

"A collision then took place involving two police vehicles and the vehicle being driven by AP," a media release from the IIO says.

"The AP sustained an injury to one arm during the interaction and was arrested. A passenger in the AP’s vehicle was not hurt."

The IIO is aksing witnesses or anyone with video of the incident to contact them by calling 1-855-446-847.

The agency investigates all police-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.