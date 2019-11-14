VANCOUVER – Port Moody's mayor says he'll be returning to his full duties Monday after reaching a deal with prosecutors to have a sexual assault charge against him stayed.

"The charge against me has been dropped, there's no longer a criminal case against me," Mayor Rob Vagramov said at a news conference Thursday. "I'm very glad to be exonerated of this charge and to have my name cleared and to have this issue behind me."

Special prosecutor Michael Klein decided to stay the proceedings against Vagramov after confirming the mayor had "successfully completed an alternative measures program," the B.C. Prosecution Service revealed Wednesday.

This means prosecution has ended against Vagramov at this time, but prosecution could restart within one year of the stay.

According to the government, alternative measures give the accused "the opportunity to accept responsibility for the crime and make amends to the community without going to court."

"I apologized to the complainant way back when this first came out," Vagramov said Thursday, adding that the situation resulted from what he called "an awkward date."

"I apologized again recently and if she brought this up back in 2015, I would have gladly apologized then because it was never my intention to leave her with any kind of negative impression."

After the allegations against Vagramov came to light earlier this year, the mayor took a five-month leave of absence from his post. He returned to the job in September and held news conference where he suggested he is the victim.

"Personally I'm happy to live in a place where people's reports are taken seriously by the justice system, where no one stands above the law and where being an elected official means more scrutiny in the justice system not less and where the justice system is able to distinguish predatory behaviour from awkward dates that could have benefited from more communication," he said Thursday.

Alternative measures sometimes involve community service and other ways to "make amends" with the community. The B.C. Prosecution Service said under the Criminal Code, it can't disclose the details of Vagramov's measures barring a court order.

On Wednesday, Coun. Diana Dilworth said the mayor owes it to his constituents to be transparent about the details of his alternative measures deal.

"He hasn't been exonerated, he hasn't been acquitted, he hasn't been cleared," she said.

"Our community has made it really clear that anything short of a complete exoneration could have an impact on his ability to carry on in the role of mayor."