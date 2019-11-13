

Andrew Weichel, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – The sex assault charge against Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov has been stayed, the Crown announced Wednesday.

The special prosecutor who was assigned to the case, Michael Klein, decided to stay the proceedings against Vagramov after confirming the mayor had "successfully completed an alternative measures program," the B.C. Prosecution Service told CTV News in an email.

It's unclear if Vagramov has accepted responsibility in the case, or what the resolution means for his political future.

Under the Criminal Code, officials sometimes have the option of seeking alternative measures, which can involve formal apologies or community service, instead of taking a case to trial.

According to BCPS policy, the program "can be the most appropriate and effective way to address harm done to the community and to allow offenders to be rehabilitated and accept responsibility for their conduct."

The Crown said the Criminal Code prevents it from disclosing any specific details about the agreement with Vagramov without a court order.

"Accordingly no further information regarding the details of the agreement will be released by the BCPS or the Special Prosecutor," a spokesperson said.

After the allegations against Vagramov came to light earlier this year, the mayor took a five-month leave of absence from his post. He returned to the job in September, only to leave again in October while facing pressure from some of his colleagues in Port Moody City Hall.

Vagramov did not appear in court Wednesday as the charge was stayed.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's David Molko