

Alyse Kotyk, Angela Jung, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Port Moody's council has voted in favour of asking its mayor to take a leave of absence.

After a lengthy meeting Monday night where Port Moody residents weighed in for nearly two hours, the vote was 4-3 in favour of asking 28-year-old Mayor Rob Vagramov to return to an unpaid leave.

In March, Vagramov was charged with sexual assault and took a voluntary leave of absence for five months. His return wasn't celebrated by some members of council and the public, however.

The four women on council were the ones who voted in favour of the motion, while the four men – including Vagramov – voted against.

It's unclear, however, if Vagramov will actually follow that request.

"I thank council for their input and I take all these comments, especially what we hear here at public input to heart, and into consideration," he said after the vote.

Court documents suggest the leave was connected to an incident in Coquitlam four years ago. Last month, he said his legal team was looking for ways to get to a resolution that wouldn't require a trial.

"This process should no longer require the level of involvement and attention that it once did, and as such, I no longer require the leave granted to me," the mayor said at a news conference at the time.

Ahead of the meeting, Coun. Diana Dilworth said since Vagramov's been back, members of the public have shown their disapproval, particularly at the last council meeting.

"There was members of the community yelling at each other," she said. There was women who have been victims of sexual abuse that were crying. It was an absolute gongshow and it really distracts from our ability to do the job that we were elected to do."

After Tuesday's vote, Dilworth said Vagramov's participation in the vote was troubling.

"I'm shocked the mayor did not have the integrity to see he was in blatant conflict of interest and should not have been voting on a motion that directly related to his participation on Port Moody city council," she said.

As there is nothing binding about the motion, it's now ultimately up to the mayor whether he will continue with his job while the charge against him remains unresolved.

Vagramov did not give a timeline on when he would make a decision and his case is due back in court next month. He has denied the allegations against him.