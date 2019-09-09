The young mayor of Port Moody has returned to work months after being charged with sexual assault.

Speaking to reporters Monday afternoon, Rob Vagramov announced he's once again prepared to focus on city business after spending five months dealing with the allegations with his lawyer.

The 28-year-old also suggested his case may never see trial.

"What was initially pursued as quite a scary indictment has since been starkly reduced to a summary matter, with the Crown and my legal counsel now exploring a resolution that would not require a trial at all," Vagramov said at City Hall.

The B.C. Prosecution Service told CTV News the original sex assault charge against Vagramov currently remains before the court. He is scheduled to make an appearance on Thursday morning in Port Coquitlam.

Vagramov thanked council for granting his voluntary leave of absence, which he acknowledged has been a "regrettable burden on city business."

He said he's prepared to resume all of his former responsibilities, except one: chairing the city's police board.

The mayor said he's asking Coun. Meghan Lahti, who has been filling in for him in that role, to continue until his case has concluded.

"I'm really excited to be getting back. I think we have some really important work to get done," Vagramov said.

Coun. Hunter Madsen, who served as acting mayor in Vagramov's absence, has already returned to his regular role.

The sexual assault charge against Vagramov was approved in March, following a months-long investigation. Court documents suggest it relates to an incident that occurred in 2015 in Coquitlam.

The allegation, which the mayor previously described as a "continued attack on my character," surfaced during the 2018 election campaign.

Around that time, a woman reached out to CTV News claiming to be the victim. She said Vagramov tried to force his hands down her pants. The allegation has not been proven in court.

Vagaramov said in March that he'd been co-operating with law enforcement, and that he'd passed a polygraph test, which was then given to authorities.